Baylor loss pinpoints need for more scoring contribution from KU basketball rotation

Kansas basketball had the ball while trailing by just two possessions. What followed was a sequence that saw Kevin McCullar get his shot blocked twice and Baylor got the rebound on the second miss. But just seconds later, the Bears turned the ball over, and what followed were two missed layups from McCullar and KJ Adams back-to-back. And on the four straight misses, Gradey Dick — who shot 61 percent from the field in the game — set up in the corner with no defender anywhere in the area.

Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Baylor

Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor

Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.

Quick recap: Kansas falls to Baylor in Waco

President Zelenskyy shakes up Ukraine's cabinet amid corruption allegations : NPR

A string of resignations, dismissals, and reassignments shook Ukraine's government Monday and Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders of the government confirmed the shakeup of high-level positions.

Elon Musk says Tesla tweet was genuine in fraud case - BBC News

Mr Musk is accused of defrauding investors after he tweeted on 7 August 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 (£341) per share, and that "investor support is confirmed".

Pamela Anderson has 'no ill will' toward Tim Allen after flashing

Soon afterwards, Anderson gave her own comment on the matter to Vanity Fair, insisting that her account is correct: "This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened."

3 Missoula businesses close their doors | KECI

The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage.

Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and train enough staff.

Daisy Ridley on Last Jedi retcons: "It's beyond my paygrade"

Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, she is of no one, so it wasn’t just The Last Jedi where that was the message. What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe. You’re not your parents, you’re not your grandparents, you’re not your bloodline and you’re not the generations before you.

Joe Burrow Wears 'Seinfeld' Sweatpants After Bengals Victory And Wins New Fans | HuffPost Entertainment

Burrow was born about 1 1/2 years before the “Seinfeld” finale aired in 1998 and reruns are still popular. The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, who posted a snap of Burrow in his “Seinfeld” apparel, wrote that the player received the sweatpants for his birthday last year.