Kansas Falls Short vs Baylor, 75-69

The Kansas Jayhawks lost their third straight game with a 75-69 defeat against the Baylor Bears. Ticky-tack fouls seemingly kept the Jayhawks from sustaining any kind of lead. Baylor lead for the majority of the game. At the 14:56 mark of the second half, Kansas snagged their first lead of the game. However it didn’t last and the Jayhawks were unable to pull ahead for the rest of the game.

Gradey Dick exploded for 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field. After a couple quiet games, Jayhawk fans will be happy to see this production from the freshman. Kevin McCullar Jr went for 14 points and 12 rebounds. Seeing the aggressiveness from McCullar is encouraging. Jalen Wilson had 23 points.

Kansas will have the rest of the week to prepare for their trip to Lexington to take on Kentucky Saturday night.