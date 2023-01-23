How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12)
#17 Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12)
Line: Baylor -2
How to Watch
Monday January 23, 8 PM CST
Ferrell Center (10,284)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- There are 8 species of bears found all around the world.
- A bear typically lives up to 25 years in the wild and 50 years in captivity.
- During winter, bears hibernate up to 100 days.
