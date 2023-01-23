How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12)

#17 Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Line: Baylor -2

How to Watch

Monday January 23, 8 PM CST

Ferrell Center (10,284)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts