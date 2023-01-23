Notebook: Kansas Falls to Iowa State

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas coach Bill Self far more concerned with KU's starting 5 than production from the bench | KUsports.com Mobile

So much of the conversation about this Kansas basketball team, which may be destined to tumble out of the top 10 in the AP poll on Monday after receiving first-place votes during each of the past two weeks, has been about how the Jayhawks can and need to get more from their bench.

Iowa State brings the 3s in win over Kansas women | KUsports.com Mobile

Iowa State (13-4 overall, 5-2 Big 12) scored all 15 of its first-quarter points from downtown, shooting at a 35% clip on 14 attempts. The Jayhawks (13-5, 3-4 Big 12), however, didn’t convert a single 3-point basket in the quarter, scoring all 12 of their points from inside the arc in a fast-paced battle.

Jayhawks need to get better on defense to break out of funk | KUsports.com Mobile

“Last year, we lost to Baylor and TCU in a row and ended up running the table after that,” Jalen Wilson said. “I think this is an eye-opening experience for us. One, that we are not invincible at home of course. And two, that we just got to take pride on defense.”

Big 12 'beatdown:' Kansas basketball drubbed by TCU, 83-60, at Allen Fieldhouse | KUsports.com Mobile

The loss was the fourth-largest home loss in the history of Allen Fieldhouse, just two points behind a 25-point loss to Texas in 2021 and also behind a 24-point loss to Iowa State in 1973 and a 24-point loss to Kansas State in 1964. It also was the Jayhawks’ second in a row during a nightmare stretch of Big 12 Conference play.

Bits o Chalk

Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game line changed quickly after opening - Bleeding Green Nation

After opening up as 1.5-point home favorites against the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles are now favored by 2.5 points in the NFC Championship Game. This much according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills just weeks after Damar Hamlin's collapse | CNN

After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants respectively, all eyes were on the remaining Divisional Round matchups Sunday, with the Buffalo Bills facing the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Judging NFL playoff overreactions - How far can an injured QB take you?

The whole Overreactions thing can get in your head, man. Like, I've been watching the Bengals for the past two months thinking, "What if they're really the best team in the league and most people just haven't realized it yet?" and wondering if I was overreacting.

Eraser Dust

Live updates: Monterey Park, California mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations

"It was Chinese New Year's. We were hosting a social dance party. I was in the lobby. It was late into the evening, most of our customers already left. I wasn't paying attention to the front door — I was looking into the dance ballroom, the dance floor, and this is when I heard the sound of the front door quickly closing and instantly followed by the sound of metal object clinking together as if they were rubbing," Tsay said. "That's when I turned around and saw that there was an Asian man holding a gun."

Borrow the opposition playbook? House GOP weighs the ultimate 'tit for tat' - POLITICO

GOP lawmakers spent the last 18 months decrying the Capitol riot panel as an illegitimate abuse of Congress’ investigative powers. House Republicans’ complaints ran the gamut, from the Jan. 6 committee’s wide-ranging use of subpoenas to its reliance on the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges against defiant witnesses to its demands that telecom companies turn over phone records.

Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on 'Home Improvement'

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," per an excerpt from the book published Sunday by Variety, ahead of the book's Jan. 31 release. "He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $2 billion mark in worldwide box office | CNN

His long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now made over $2 billion in worldwide grosses, as reported by Deadline.

Popular Actor Not Returning For ‘Ahsoka’ Series - Inside the Magic

While it seems that Mikkelsen won’t be stepping in for Thrawn as part of the Ahsoka series, it seems he is open to reprising the role for future projects! With his response, fans will have to begin speculating again as to who else could fill the role opposite Rosario Dawson as the former member of the Jedi Order pursues her quarry across space.

30 Jock Hosts of ‘SNL’, Ranked | Cracked.com

Athletes make up a good percentage of many Worst SNL Hosts of All Time lists. Makes sense, we guess — the ability to run fast, smack a curveball or lift heavy objects doesn’t necessarily make a person a gifted sketch comic. But that doesn’t mean a jock can’t surprise you with the funny once in a while. Here is our definitive ranking of the 30 world-class athletes who have hosted Saturday Night Live…

Bullying left students hurt, demoralized and looking for a way out | Daily Inter Lake

She had retreated to the gray-tiled confines of the restrooms after the latest humiliation at the hands of her schoolmates, this time directed at her weight. A few minutes before she was outside, enjoying a break in classes with a slushie. She was talking and joking with friends when a classmate yanked the frozen drink from her hand.

“This guy was like, ‘You don’t need another slushie,’” Edwards recalled.

Stop Enabling Homeless Population - Flathead Beacon

Dear Flathead County residents,

We, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners, are addressing the community after receiving numerous complaints of an increasing and distressing problem in our valley. The Flathead Beacon recently reported that Kalispell has the second highest number of homeless in the state. If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase.