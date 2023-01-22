KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 23 - 29, 2022

It was a rough week for men’s basketball and most of the KU teams this week. Bill Self and his men lost both games to the purple menace in the conference. The women’s basketball team split their two games, beating west Virginia after trailing by 14 at halftime, then losing to Iowa State and scoring only 50 points Saturday. The swim and dive team faired no better against Arkansas losing 181-112. The week's bright spot was the tennis team taking down Wichita State 6-1 on Saturday.
Let’s hope the coming week brings better results starting Monday night when the men’s basketball team tries to right the ship against Baylor in Waco.
Looking Ahead (January 23 through January 29)
Monday:
Women’s Golf hosts Match in the Desert, Superstition Mountain, AZ
Men’s Basketball v Baylor, Waco, TX, 8:00 ESPN
Friday:
Track & Field: Jayhawk Invitational
Saturday:
Tennis v Michigan, Stillwater, OK 10:00 AM
Men’s Basketball v Kentucky, Lexington, KY 7:00 ESPN
Sunday:
Tennis v Oklahoma State/Oregon, Stillwater, OK
Women’s Basketball v K-State, Allen Fieldhouse 5;00 ESPNU
Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball overcomes a 14-point deficit to beat West Virginia
Friday:
Saturday:
Swimming dumped by Arkansas, 181-112
Tennis defeats Wichita State 6-1
Social Media Roundup:
I guess this might make you feel better about the game, but it still says the Jayhawks should have lost:
Actual Score: TCU 83-60 Kansas— ShotQuality Scores (@SQ_Scores) January 22, 2023
ShotQuality Score: TCU 71-68 Kansas
Based on the quality of shots taken:
TCU wins 58% of the time
Kansas wins 42% of the time pic.twitter.com/9jLxWjc2PJ
Nice pickup for the Hawks
110% committed to the University of Kansas ❤️ @KUAthletics pic.twitter.com/tSYtpevmV0— J5 (@JacobyDavis5_) January 22, 2023
The ladies went for a nice hike while in Arizona, I have done that one before.
Throwback to this past weekend in the ☀️ pic.twitter.com/3gdaz0cFfM— Kansas Tennis (@KansasTennis) January 17, 2023
If you know a female KU student that plays, let them know
Attention KU Students— Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) January 20, 2023
We are searching for Practice Players for the spring semester!
Email: Brock.McGinnis@ku.edu for more information. pic.twitter.com/PcVGQNwjvr
