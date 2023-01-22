 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 23 - 29, 2022

Not a good week for KU Athletics

By TimReddin
It was a rough week for men’s basketball and most of the KU teams this week. Bill Self and his men lost both games to the purple menace in the conference. The women’s basketball team split their two games, beating west Virginia after trailing by 14 at halftime, then losing to Iowa State and scoring only 50 points Saturday. The swim and dive team faired no better against Arkansas losing 181-112. The week's bright spot was the tennis team taking down Wichita State 6-1 on Saturday.

Let’s hope the coming week brings better results starting Monday night when the men’s basketball team tries to right the ship against Baylor in Waco.

Looking Ahead (January 23 through January 29)

Monday:

Women’s Golf hosts Match in the Desert, Superstition Mountain, AZ

Men’s Basketball v Baylor, Waco, TX, 8:00 ESPN

Friday:

Track & Field: Jayhawk Invitational

Saturday:

Tennis v Michigan, Stillwater, OK 10:00 AM

Men’s Basketball v Kentucky, Lexington, KY 7:00 ESPN

Sunday:

Tennis v Oklahoma State/Oregon, Stillwater, OK

Women’s Basketball v K-State, Allen Fieldhouse 5;00 ESPNU

Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)

Tuesday:

Kansas Falls to Kansas State 83-82

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball overcomes a 14-point deficit to beat West Virginia

Friday:

Swimming v Arkansas

Saturday:

Swimming dumped by Arkansas, 181-112

TCU Mauls Kansas

Tennis defeats Wichita State 6-1

Women’s Basketball only scores 50 in a loss to Iowa State

