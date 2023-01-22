KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 23 - 29, 2022

It was a rough week for men’s basketball and most of the KU teams this week. Bill Self and his men lost both games to the purple menace in the conference. The women’s basketball team split their two games, beating west Virginia after trailing by 14 at halftime, then losing to Iowa State and scoring only 50 points Saturday. The swim and dive team faired no better against Arkansas losing 181-112. The week's bright spot was the tennis team taking down Wichita State 6-1 on Saturday.

Let’s hope the coming week brings better results starting Monday night when the men’s basketball team tries to right the ship against Baylor in Waco.

Looking Ahead (January 23 through January 29)

Monday:

Friday:

Track & Field: Jayhawk Invitational

Saturday:

Tennis v Michigan, Stillwater, OK 10:00 AM Men’s Basketball v Kentucky, Lexington, KY 7:00 ESPN

Sunday:

Tennis v Oklahoma State/Oregon, Stillwater, OK Women’s Basketball v K-State, Allen Fieldhouse 5;00 ESPNU

Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Friday:

Saturday:

Social Media Roundup:

I guess this might make you feel better about the game, but it still says the Jayhawks should have lost:

Actual Score: TCU 83-60 Kansas

ShotQuality Score: TCU 71-68 Kansas



Based on the quality of shots taken:

TCU wins 58% of the time

Kansas wins 42% of the time pic.twitter.com/9jLxWjc2PJ — ShotQuality Scores (@SQ_Scores) January 22, 2023

Nice pickup for the Hawks

The ladies went for a nice hike while in Arizona, I have done that one before.

Throwback to this past weekend in the ☀️ pic.twitter.com/3gdaz0cFfM — Kansas Tennis (@KansasTennis) January 17, 2023

If you know a female KU student that plays, let them know