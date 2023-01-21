 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TCU Mauls Kansas

Yuck

By fizzle406
/ new
LZ-129 Disaster Photo by Sam Shere/Getty Images

This one stunk. Do you want to read about it? Didn’t think so. I don’t want to write about it either.

Kansas travels to Waco on Monday for a match-up against Baylor.

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...