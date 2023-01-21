Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Basketball TCU Mauls Kansas Yuck By fizzle406 Jan 21, 2023, 2:04pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: TCU Mauls Kansas Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Sam Shere/Getty Images This one stunk. Do you want to read about it? Didn’t think so. I don’t want to write about it either. Kansas travels to Waco on Monday for a match-up against Baylor. More From Rock Chalk Talk TCU at Kansas: Open Game Thread How to Watch: TCU at Kansas The Daily Mauling: 1.20.2023 The Daily Mauling: 1.19.2023 The Daily Mauling: 1.18.2023 Kansas Falls to Kansas State 83-82 Loading comments...
