How to Watch: TCU at Kansas

After dropping a close one in Manhattan, the Jayhawks hope to bounce back against TCU. Both teams are coming off losses but the Horned Frogs will have an uphill climb coming into Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be aired on CBS so be prepared for terrible camera angles. On the plus side, we’ll get to hear the always spectacular NCAA on CBS theme song so, silver linings. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)
#14 TCU Horned Frogs (14-2, 3-3 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -7
How to Watch
Saturday January 21, 12 PM CST
Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: CBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The Texas horned lizard (Phrynosoma cornutum) is the largest of the 15 species of horned lizards found in the United States
- The horned lizard can shoot blood up to five feet out of its eyes
- It is illegal in Texas to own, transport, or remove one from its habitat without a special license
