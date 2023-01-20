Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

WATCH: Bill Self, Gradey Dick discuss TCU game and more

Kansas (16-2, 5-1) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday when TCU (14-4, 3-3) comes to Allen Fieldhouse. TCU enters the game off the back of a loss at West Virginia on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs are 1-2 in true road games this season with a win over Baylor and losses at Texas and West Virginia.

The programs KU football's incoming transfers are coming from and where the outgoing ones are headed to

The NCAA Transfer Portal window closed on Wednesday night, which means undergraduate players will not be able to enter their names into the portal until after spring practices wrap up across the country. Overall, KU lost seven players to the transfer portal either during the season or once the portal window opened. Three players (Jarrett Paul, Eriq Gilyard and Ky Thomas) were recruited by the current staff and four (Shaad Dabney, Steven McBride, Gavin Potter and Edwin White) were recruited by the previous coaching staff. All seven players have found new homes and each one will be transferring down at least one level.

Bits o Chalk

NFL playoffs divisional round game picks, schedule, odds, injuries

The NFL playoffs' divisional-round schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.

Where have the Warriors gone? Collapse to Celtics could spark changes by Steve Kerr

BOSTON -- For the first three quarters of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Stephen Curry and company looked like themselves. Coach Steve Kerr went as far as to say they looked like a championship team.

Gonzaga's 76-game home winning streak snapped in shocking upset by Loyola-Marymount - CBSSports.com

The biggest shocker of the week — if not longer — in college basketball transpired in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night when Loyola Marymount upset No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 at The Kennel. An upset of this magnitude means streaks and droughts galore got detonated in Spokane, Washington.

Eraser Dust

Mandalorian season 3 trailer reveals Din and Grogu’s next epic story - Polygon

The third season of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars series takes place after 2022’s ostensible side-story, The Book of Boba Fett, moved things on significantly for the unlikely pairing of armored bounty hunter and cute Force baby. Grogu has left behind his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker to reunite with Din (Pedro Pascal, currently starring in The Last of Us). Din, for his part, has been expelled from his cult, the Children of the Watch, for allowing himself to be seen without his helmet. Only a return to Mandalore can reinstate him as a true Mandalorian, seemingly setting up an odyssey to the Mandalorian homeworld in season 3.

Federal judge sanctions Trump and his lawyer nearly $1 million

A federal judge on Thursday sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his top attorneys nearly $1 million for filing a sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other perceived political enemies "that should never have been filed."

Republicans Under Pressure as Anti-Abortion Activists Call for a National Ban - The New York Times

Activists are pushing for tougher abortion restrictions, while politicians fear turning off swing voters who don’t support strict limits like a national ban.

Colombian navy rescues man who survived on ketchup for weeks lost at sea | CNN

“I had no food. It was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi (stock cubes) so I mixed it up with some water,” Francois said in a video provided by the Colombian army.

"It's was written, recorded and mixed in about six hours" – Noel Gallagher names the Oasis and solo songs he'd take to a desert island | MusicRadar

"Supersonic," he told BBC Radio Manchester without hesitation in a recent interview. "It was written in the studio on the hoof one night. We mixed it there and then that night; it was written recorded and mixed in about six hours and it's just a moment of pure inspiration. And it's the original lineup jamming it out in the studio – magic.

Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill - Flathead Beacon

Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level to $42,585 — if it were eligible. But Kalispell’s public library sacrificed that eligibility when the Flathead County Commission supported an embattled library board’s decision to hire a director lacking the requisite qualifications, costing it tens of thousands of dollars in annual funding.

Columbia Falls Legislator Withdraws Mandatory Fetal Death Certificate Proposal After Extensive Pushback - Flathead Beacon

After an outpouring of opposition during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Jan. 16, Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, will amend House Bill 231 to remove a statute mandating the filing of fetal death certificates for all failed pregnancies in the state of Montana. The bill will provide for an optional, commemorative certificate of nonviable birth for parents who have experienced a failed pregnancy, following similar legislation passed in other states.

Bigfork School Board authorizes purchase of electric bus | Daily Inter Lake

Transportation Director Danny Walker said after researching a few different electric bus companies, he recommended purchasing a 71-passenger bus from Lion Electric. The cost of the bus matches the grant they received and the charging infrastructure would cost $20,370. Walker said the EPA program would cover $20,000 of the cost of the charging infrastructure, leaving the district with an out-of-pocket cost of $370.

David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter, dead at 81 | CNN

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” the Crosby family said in a statement, obtained by CNN through a family spokesperson. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music”