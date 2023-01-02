Notebook: Kansas Mauls All Oklahoma State Teams

The Rock Chalkboard

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.

"You want me to be honest? I didn't see one play," Self said. "I got reports on my phone. I was in a gymnasium, got reports on my phone. And of course, I had text threads going, people kind of commenting on some things that were going on."

Basketball Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 Conference basketball season has begun! Every team in the league opened up conference play on Saturday, with many of them bouncing back for their second game Monday evening. Now's the time to update our snap judgments and the Actually Accomplished Rankings. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.

KJ Adams' game-winning bucket cements another impactful double-digit scoring performance

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson stepped back and hit a tightly contested 3 to tie the game; the pressure was back on Kansas to find the game-winning shot. As the Jayhawks came up the court, KJ Adams set a screen for Dajuan Harris. Harris delivered the ball to Adams and the forward needed only one step to put himself in position to make the go-ahead layup with little time left for the Cowboys to answer back.

Bits o Chalk

NFC Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 18: Giants, Buccaneers Clinch Berths - Sports Illustrated

Week 17 in the NFL brought clarity to the NFC playoff race. The Commanders were eliminated following a Packers win over the Vikings and an uninspired effort against the Browns that saw starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Carson Wentz throw three interceptions.

Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State

So much has been made of Georgia’s tight ends this season and rightfully so. Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are excellent. But when Washington left the game with an ankle injury, Georgia was going to need someone else to step up.

NHL Winter Classic: TNT’s 300 techs, 12 slo-mo cameras and one ESPN rivalry - The Athletic

BOSTON — On Dec. 30, three days before the 2023 Winter Classic, TNT technicians were debating a dilemma. The makeshift booth on the first-base side — a private suite on Fenway Park’s pavilion level during baseball season — for play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Ed Olczyk features a garage-door-style window that can roll up to give the broadcasters a clear view.

Pelé: Brazilians to bid final farewell with wake and coffin procession | CNN

On Tuesday, a funeral procession will then carry Pelé’s coffin through the streets of the city of Santos, including passing down the street where Pelé’s 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, lives.

Bits o Chalk

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in the Idaho college student killings plans to waive extradition hearing, attorney says | CNN

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is “shocked a little bit,” Jason LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, told CNN Saturday, a day after the 28-year-old’s arrest in his home state on charges related to the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. He also faces a charge of felony burglary, according to Latah County, Idaho, Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

McCarthy offers concessions to detractors with House Rules package | The Hill

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered some key concessions to his detractors in a House Rules package released by Republicans on Sunday, but it is still far from clear whether the moves will help him lock up the votes necessary to become Speaker on Jan. 3.

Actor Jeremy Renner is hospitalized after suffering a snow-related accident : NPR

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.

A man was shot at a gas station Friday night

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at the Town Pump on West Reserve in Kalispell Friday night. Kalispell Police received the call around 9:30.

George Lucas Hates His Best Star Wars Character

Star Wars is a franchise that changed everything in multiple industries, ushering in movies, tv series, novels, comics, and games to a world ready to cheer on the neverending battle between the Jedi and the Sith. With thousands of hours of content to watch, read, and interact with, there are characters that stand above the rest and leave fans loving (or hating) them with a passion that burns hotter than a Tatooine sun. Regardless of your feelings about him, George Lucas is the mastermind behind the universe and has his own feelings about one of his best characters: according to MovieWeb, he hates the vile gangster Jabba the Hutt.

Battle of the Boots has officially started

The Battle of the Boots has officially begun for January 2023. The Battle is a hiking competition between Lone Pine State Park and Flathead Lake State Park.

Every time you hike, snowshoe, fat tire bike, sled or cross country ski a trail at one of these parks, log your miles on the log sheet at the trailhead kiosk to help lead your park to victory and be entered to win some cool prizes.

Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport - Flathead Beacon

“It was to be expected,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said. “Everything was super cold, so the pavement was super-cooled and then we had a warm airmass move in.”

Businesses press county on energy efficiency program | Daily Inter Lake

Signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in 2021, the program is designed to finance energy-saving capital investments on commercial properties.

New Years Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake, celebrating 2023 in 30 degree water | KECI

ho says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?

Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023.

