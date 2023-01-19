Notebook: Kansas Women Maul West Virginia

The Rock Chalkboard

In Wednesday’s battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Kansas women’s basketball team had a mountain of its own to overcome — a 14-point deficit at halftime.

But the Jayhawks were up to the challenge, and they outscored their foes by more than two dozen points in the second half, racing to a 77-58 victory at Allen Fieldhouse and snapping their three-game losing streak against Big 12 foes.

Self is demanding and preaches the importance of perfect preparation. Things happen in the actual games that you can’t always be ready for. But you can do your best to prepare for all of them, and, the way Self sees it, you might as well expect to be perfect while you’re doing that. After all, in moments of preparation, you’re in charge.

Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds said: "I could not be more excited about the return of three NFL regular season games to the United Kingdom in 2023. The fans in this country have proven over many years that they deserve to see the very best of this sport we all love. And we will get to do just that in 2023 with two playoff teams - the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills - along with a perennial contender in the Tennessee Titans heading back to London.

It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Things got so ugly Monday night that the Cowboys almost ran out of kicking balls at Raymond James Stadium. That’s because their first two ended up in the stands after Brett Maher missed so badly on consecutive extra-point attempts.

“The decision was my own,” Ardern said. “Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also the most challenging. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges.”

White House and congressional Republicans are drawing battle lines in the fraught and perilous debt ceiling debate — with each side becoming more entrenched in their refusal to negotiate with the other.

French workers would have to work longer before receiving a pension under the new rules — with the nominal retirement age rising from 62 to 64. In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”.

In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $25 million in funding for improvements to West Reserve Drive in Kalispell.

