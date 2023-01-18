Notebook: Kansas Drops Close one in Manhattan

The Rock Chalkboard

Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at K-State

Kansas dropped its first conference game of the season on Tuesday night on the road to K-State in a closely contested affair that required overtime. K-State led by as many as 14 points in the first half before KU came roaring back to take the lead with 8:40 to play in the game. From there the two teams went back and forth and the game needed overtime. In the extra period, Keyontae Johnson’s dunk gave K-State the one point advantage it needed to win the game, 83-82.

“I called a timeout when Jalen makes a bomb,” Self said, expressing the same kind of regret in the decision after the loss as he temporarily showed on the court in real time. “That could’ve been the difference in winning and losing.”

Noel Gallagher would "never say never" to an Oasis reunion

“You should never say never,” Noel told BBC Radio Manchester today (January 17), but added that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

Liquor license reform among legislative goals for Kalispell chamber | Daily Inter Lake

There is a quota on the number of licenses available, driving the prices of permits up to $1 million in some cases, according to Pam Carbonari, executive director of the Kalispell Downtown Association, which represents businesses in the city center. Carbonari said the limits benefit chains, which can afford the price tag, at the cost of local and small businesses.

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images | AP News

Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.

Solomon Peña's plot to shoot Democrats' homes spurred by false stolen election claims - The Washington Post

Solomon Peña, a defeated candidate for the state legislature, paid people to fire on the houses of four Democratic office-holders, authorities say.

Actor Jeremy Renner says he's home after snowplow accident

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner said in a reply to a tweet about his Paramount+ television series, “Mayor Of Kingstown,” which returned Sunday for its second season.

Noel Gallagher Announces New Album And ... His Divorce - SPIN

What a 48 hours it has been for Noel Gallagher. In the span of two days, the former Oasis guitarist/songwriter announced he and his partner of 22-plus years were getting divorced and then hours later that he’d release a new album in June and play a host of major U.K. live dates.

‘It’s comical’: Bill Self discusses difficulty of KU's upcoming schedule

The Big 12 conference has already proven to be the toughest in the country. Six teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 with five ranked inside the top 15. This week, Kansas will go up against two of those top 15 teams in the form of No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday and No. 14 TCU later in the week on Saturday.

WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson discuss upcoming Sunflower Showdown

The Jayhawks are coming off of a close, 62-60, win over Iowa State on Saturday. K-State, on the other hand, enters the game off of an 82-68 loss to TCU on the road. On Monday, Bill Self and Jalen Wilson met with local media to preview the game and discuss the last week in KU basketball. Watch the video above to see what Self had to say and the video below to see what Wilson had to say.

College basketball rankings: Clemson soars in AP Top 25 while Duke drops out, UConn stumbles

“Their program was obviously a lot tougher than our program today,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “Obviously, disappointing. Didn't see it coming. Thought we would play a lot better. And just looked weak — looked weak and unprepared. Disappointing is just the beginning to describe it. ... I do think that players in general are not kind of staying in the fight, trying to find a way to help.”

Kansas basketball: Jayhawks in position to repeat as national champs, CBS Sports' Seth Davis says

“I actually have Kansas as my No. 1 team right now,” Davis said. “If you think about the fact the last two repeat champions in college basketball, Duke and Florida, brought back their entire teams the second time. The Jayhawks lost five of their top seven players from last year’s champs. They’re playing a completely different style because they have a much smaller lineup. And yet they are very much in position to potentially be a repeat champion.”

Inside Dak Prescott's conversation with Jerry Jones, which fueled the biggest win — and maybe best performance — of his career

“I talked to him before the game, and all I said was: ‘Absolutely, do not not take risks,’” Jones said at 12:21 a.m. ET Tuesday, ebullient from his team’s 31-14 wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “ ‘Be aggressive.’

Strong Voices in Locker Room Support Lamar Jackson

"I know it's football, and there's always some new exciting toy, new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a for-sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it's in the best interests of the Ravens' organization to give him a long-term contract, make him our guy."

Darius Miles: After a University of Alabama basketball player is charged in the murder of a 23-year-old woman, her mother shares what led up to the fatal shooting | CNN

After University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder in the death of a 23-year-old mother and removed from the team, the victim’s loved ones say she was shot and killed when she declined a man trying to flirt with her.

Tom Brady may have played his final game this season, but it doesn't feel like the last one of his career

His demeanor following Monday night’s debacle did not portend a 23-year veteran knowing he’d just played his final game. He cracked a smile as he chatted with backup QB Blaine Gabbert while changing into street clothes, gave a quick pat on the back to his offensive linemen as they sat in front of their lockers, and told more than a few Bucs players and reps, “See you tomorrow.”

A trial over Elon Musk's Tesla tweets starts Tuesday : NPR

The trial stems from a class-action lawsuit brought by investors who owned Tesla stock during a 10-day period (Aug. 7-17) that began the same day as Musk's tweets.

District Judge Edward Chen has already ruled that Musk's initial tweets were knowingly false and misleading. A jury will now decide whether Musk acted recklessly by posting them, as well as whether he caused financial harm to Tesla shareholders.

Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together

After 12 years of marriage, Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald are going their separate ways.

The former Oasis member and MacDonald — who share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 — revealed they're getting divorced in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

Locally sourcing eggs one way to combat the national shortage

“No, the only thing we did was we ran out of brown eggs and there is no difference between brown and white eggs except for the breed of chicken, like a breed of dog. No, we're not having any issues. Never have,” said Withey's Health Food employee Deb McAdams.

Mandalorian season 3 trailer reveals Din and Grogu’s next epic story - Polygon

The third season of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars series takes place after 2022’s ostensible side-story, The Book of Boba Fett, moved things on significantly for the unlikely pairing of armored bounty hunter and cute Force baby. Grogu has left behind his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker to reunite with Din (Pedro Pascal, currently starring in The Last of Us). Din, for his part, has been expelled from his cult, the Children of the Watch, for allowing himself to be seen without his helmet. Only a return to Mandalore can reinstate him as a true Mandalorian, seemingly setting up an odyssey to the Mandalorian homeworld in season 3.