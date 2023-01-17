Kansas Falls to Kansas State 83-82

The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their first conference game of the year to the Kansas State WIldcats 83-82 in overtime Tuesday evening. For Kansas fans, having 3 starters foul out, their best shooter go 1 for 8 from three, their point guard get a possible concussion, and had their coach ice a game winning three, to only lose by 1 in the most hostile environment they’ll face all year isn’t that bad, all things considered.

Jalen Wilson had a hell of a game scoring a career high 38 (41 and the win had he gotten that three ball off a second quicker). Gradey Dick fouled out with 16 points. Kevin McCullar Jr fouled out with zero. KJ Adams went for 17 before fouling out in the second half.

Dajuan Harris Jr went down hard in the second half. From the replay he apparently hit his head on the court after driving for a layup. He returned to play after sitting out momentarily. There is no update on his condition as of this time.

Kansas had a chance both at the end of regulation and the end of overtime to win the game and both times was unable to even get a shot off coming out of timeouts. It’s frustrating to lose a winnable game but Kansas will have a shot to win the rematch January 31.

KU will be back in action on Saturday when TCU comes to Allen Fieldhouse.