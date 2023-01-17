Notebook: Kansas Set for Kansas State

Technical difficulties this morning. here are a bunch of old links!

KU basketball player Graham arrested on municipal court charge after team's Big 12 conference win | KUsports.com

The failure to appear charge stems from an expired-tag ticket, which was filed in late June in a Lawrence Municipal Court case, court records indicate.

Kansas’ 13-year stretch of league titles catches attention of rival Big 12 coaches

The weekly Big 12 coaches teleconference, held the morning after KU’s league-clinching 87-68 home victory over TCU, gave Jayhawk coach Bill Self’s coaching peers a chance to reflect on a streak that, to their chagrin, simply won’t go away.

Believe in destiny? KU’s backcourt gives reason for hope in NCAAs

Graham celebrated his birthday Wednesday with a conference title, while Mason will be 23 on April 3.

The dates match up perfectly for the 2016-17 Jayhawks.

One birthday championship down. One still to go.

Several players express their frustration with MLB's pace-of-play rule changes - CBSSports.com

“I’m just very glad I will not be playing this game in 10 years. It won’t be recognizable. It’s going in a direction where it’s not the same game. Every year they keep trying to think of some stupid new rule. It’s getting old. Real old.”

A bubble, a double standard, and a Wichita State team on the wrong side of both - CBSSports.com

In other words, some of the world’s best bracketologists, including CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, are prepared to label Wichita State unworthy if Wichita State doesn’t secure the MVC’s automatic bid -- largely because of the outcomes of games played during Thanksgiving weekend.

With all due respect, that’s silly.

Bye, Belle & Sebastian: 15 albums that made you abandon a beloved artist · AVQ&A · The A.V. Club

“What is your all-time ‘turn-off’ album, where you checked out from a band you previously loved after listening to it?”

Texas coach Shaka Smart marvels at KU's Big 12 title streak | KUsports.com

“I don’t know what to say,” said Smart earlier this week, when asked about KU’s streak. “It’s a tremendous accomplishment and, more than anything, it’s just a testament to Bill Self and his staff. There’s a lot of factors that you can point to, and great players is obviously a huge part of it. But the players come and go and the one constant over the course of 13 years is Bill Self and his staff and the program they’ve built.”

Kansas tennis defeats UNLV | KUsports.com

“(Friday) was a solid team win,” KU coach Todd Chapman said. “UNLV is a good team and put us in multiple adverse situations. I thought the team did a really good job responding in those situations and never quit competing. We have a short time to recover before facing another quality opponent in Tennessee.”

Kansas softball splits two games | KUsports.com

“To me, Madison Sykes was a huge plus that game,” Smith said. “She was 2-for-2, drew two walks and played great defense. She just had a really good game all-around.

Stanford blanks Kansas baseball | KUsports.com

Kansas’ baseball team had just one hit, a single by James Cosentino, in a 6-0 loss to Stanford on Friday night in Stanford, Calif.