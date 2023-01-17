How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the land of Bed, Bath, and Beyonds to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Octagon of Boos. Kansas is still undefeated in conference play and Kansas State suffered their first loss in conference play to TCU over the weekend. Bramlage will be rocking and the Jayhawks want to come a knockin’. Here’s how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12)

#13 Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -2.5

How to Watch

Tuesday January 17th, 6:00 PM CST

Bramlage Colliseum, Manhattan Kansas (12,528)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

