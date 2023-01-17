 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

Game time, channel, radio, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
/ new
Kansas State v Washington State Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the land of Bed, Bath, and Beyonds to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Octagon of Boos. Kansas is still undefeated in conference play and Kansas State suffered their first loss in conference play to TCU over the weekend. Bramlage will be rocking and the Jayhawks want to come a knockin’. Here’s how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12)

#13 Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -2.5

How to Watch

Tuesday January 17th, 6:00 PM CST

Bramlage Colliseum, Manhattan Kansas (12,528)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Sandstorm by Darude was certified platinum in January of 2020
  • According to a 2016 Reddit AMA, Darude admitted he has never actually experienced a sandstorm
  • K-State’s fKU chant has made its way into the Wikipedia page for Sandstorm

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...