How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the land of Bed, Bath, and Beyonds to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Octagon of Boos. Kansas is still undefeated in conference play and Kansas State suffered their first loss in conference play to TCU over the weekend. Bramlage will be rocking and the Jayhawks want to come a knockin’. Here’s how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12)
#13 Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -2.5
How to Watch
Tuesday January 17th, 6:00 PM CST
Bramlage Colliseum, Manhattan Kansas (12,528)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Sandstorm by Darude was certified platinum in January of 2020
- According to a 2016 Reddit AMA, Darude admitted he has never actually experienced a sandstorm
- K-State’s fKU chant has made its way into the Wikipedia page for Sandstorm
