KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 16 - 22, 2022

Sports are back in full swing

By TimReddin
Oklahoma v Kansas Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Looking Ahead (January 16 through January 22)

Tuesday:

Men’s Basketball v K-State, Manhattan, KS 6:00 ESPN

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball v West Virginia, Lawrence, KS 7:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Swimming v Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Saturday:

Swimming v Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Men’s Basketball v TCU, Lawrence, KS, CBS 12:00

Tennis v Wichita State, Lawrence, KS 12:\00

Women’s Basketball v Iowa State, Ames, IA 5:00

Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)

Tuesday:

Women’s Basketball loses battle in Austin, 72-59

Men’s Basketball takes down Oklahoma, 79-75

Friday:

Track & Field wins KU-KSU-WSU Triangle for the first time since 2018

Saturday:

Tennis: Duel in the Desert

#23 Women’s Basketball Fall to #19 Oklahoma, 80-74

Men’s Basketball Knocks Out Iowa State, 62-60

Sunday:

Tennis: Duel in the Desert

Social Media Roundup:

