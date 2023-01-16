KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 16 - 22, 2022

Looking Ahead (January 16 through January 22)
Tuesday:
Men’s Basketball v K-State, Manhattan, KS 6:00 ESPN
Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball v West Virginia, Lawrence, KS 7:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Swimming v Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR
Saturday:
Swimming v Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR
Men’s Basketball v TCU, Lawrence, KS, CBS 12:00
Tennis v Wichita State, Lawrence, KS 12:\00
Women’s Basketball v Iowa State, Ames, IA 5:00
Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)
Tuesday:
Women’s Basketball loses battle in Austin, 72-59
Friday:
Track & Field wins KU-KSU-WSU Triangle for the first time since 2018
Saturday:
#23 Women’s Basketball Fall to #19 Oklahoma, 80-74
Sunday:
Tennis: Duel in the Desert
Social Media Roundup:
Running list of top U.S. states in total sports betting $$ wagered in December 2022 (of states reporting so far):— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 13, 2023
1. New York: $1.63 BILLION
2. Maryland: $497 million
3. Tennessee: $440.4 mil
4. Indiana $431.4 mil
5. Iowa $230 mil
6. Kansas $182 mil
not to mention it was a career-high #ByTheNumber | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/dc8EunZmTd— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2023
How good is @KU_Football OC @Kotelnicki? #Kansas had the highest percentage of CBTN Great Plays (plays that result in 25+ yards and/or a TD) of any #CollegeFootball team in 2022. The year before he took over, Kansas ranked 123rd in this stat. #HaveAnEffect pic.twitter.com/FPz8wiJkvH— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) January 13, 2023
Officially Accepted! Lonnie Phelps @Lonniephelps10 from @KU_Football is headed to the 2023 Senior Bowl #RockChalk #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/xtRqXKzNg2— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 12, 2023
It's time to look at one of the most iconic Jayhawks to ever play...— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 12, 2023
On December 3, 1956, Wilt Chamberlain made his KU debut. Check out his historic performance #RockChalk | @fnbo pic.twitter.com/S2avv5hlSR
