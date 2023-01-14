Kansas Knocks Out Iowa State

It was a back and forth rock fight all afternoon but Kansas took the W in a 62-60 slug fest. After leading by 7 in the first half, the Jayhawks struggled to gain separation from ISU for the rest of the game. Iowa State seemed to respond to each and every three pointer thrown in by Kansas.

In a rough shooting day for Kansas, Gradey Dick proved to be the spark. He made 5 of the Jayhawk’s 6 three pointers. Dick went for 21 total points. Jalen Wilson was 1 for 6 from three but still went for 16 and 11 for his 8th double double of the season. KJ Adams Jr continued his hot season with 15 points. DaJuan Harris scored no points but came up with big plays when it counted. He had 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Gabe Kalscheur for Iowa State had a heck of a game with 23 points, including 4-8 from three. Osun Osunniyi had only 3 blocks but it felt like 30. He fouled out at the end of the 2nd half, which gave Kansas some breathing room in the paint.

With Kansas State going down against TCU earlier today, Kansas now sits all alone atop the Big 12 standings. Kansas will travel to Ames on February 4th for the rematch. But first is what is sure to be a rowdy one vs Kansas State on Tuesday.