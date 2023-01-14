How to Watch: Iowa State at Kansas

Iowa State will escape the sludge of Iowa and travels to Lawrence today to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Iowa is off to a great 4-0 start. Kansas is also off to a 4-0 start. A game between the two teams in the top 15 and are also two of the best teams in the toughest basketball conference in the nation will surely be a prime time game on the flagship ESPN network right? Haha you would be incorrect. This one is being booted to ESPN+ so hopefully you have a way to watch it. Thanks Big 12!

Here’s how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#2 Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12)

#14 Iowa State Hawkeyes (13-2, 4-0 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -8

How to Watch

3 PM CST, Saturday January 14th

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) Lawrence KS

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts