Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Iowa State

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 football power rankings: Texas, TCU headline way-too-early teams to watch for 2023

8. KANSAS JAYHAWKS

KJ Adams went from KU’s last resort at the five to one of its most productive players

This wasn’t the plan for KJ Adams. Despite the fact that Adams was used at the five during his freshman season in 2021-22, Bill Self and the KU coaches projected Adams to be a future perimeter player. It’s why at times last season the KU staff compared Adams to former Baylor forward Mark Vital, who has a similar stocky, yet athletic build to Adams. But circumstances change and now Adams has emerged as KU’s top center through the first half of the 2022-23 season as the Jayhawks have ascended to No. 2 in the polls and a 4-0 start in Big 12 play.

NCAA changes transfer rules; players entering portal for second time subject to stricter eligibility waivers

Players who have already transferred at least once could have a harder time securing waivers for immediate eligibility at their new programs after the NCAA's Division I council updated its guidelines for the 2023-24 school year. The NCAA announced Wednesday that players who look to transfer after already having done so one or more times must either prove a demonstrated physical injury, illness or mental health condition that necessitated his or her transfer, or that "exigent circumstances" such as physical or sexual abuse necessitate a transfer.

Kansas football set to welcome high school early enrollees this week

The University of Kansas is set to begin the spring semester next Tuesday, which means the official start to the KU careers of KU’s early high school enrollees is nearing. The KU staff is set to add four of its 12 high school signees during the mid-year enrollment period, with the other eight expected to enroll at KU over the summer. KU’s four mid-year enrollees consist of Calvin Clements, Jaden Hamm, Tony Terry and Surahz Buncom. The early enrollees are starting the move in process in the middle of this week.

Bits o Chalk

NWSL draft: Alyssa Thompson picked No. 1 by Angel City FC

"It's honestly really surreal," Thompson told ESPN. "I'm honored I get to be mentioned with the other first picks like Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, Andi Sullivan. All of them are amazing players and for me to be another name on that list is so cool to me.

Why 49ers' Brock Purdy draws Joe Montana comparisons from ex-NFL coach - NBC Sports Bay Area

"I'm going to leave you with this, guys, and I don't want you to fall off your chair," Cosell told KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "I had a former NFL coach -- he will remain nameless because I don't do that, but you would know who he is -- who told me that he thinks Brock Purdy reminds him of Joe Montana."

Al Michaels compares calling 'Thursday Night Football' to selling a used car after first season with Amazon

"I think I’m to the point in my life and career, having watched sports since I was 6 years old, I feel what the crowd feels. The Denver-Indianapolis game (in) Week 4 was a dreadful game. No other way to describe it. No touchdowns. In fact, at one point during the game, I said to (analyst) Kirk (Herbstreit), 'Is it possible this game could be so bad that it’s actually good?' He’d never heard that from a partner and went, 'No!'"

Lakers rip no-call at end of regulation, say foul 'clear as day'

LOS ANGELES -- A no-call on the Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.'s defense on Troy Brown Jr.'s 3-point attempt at the end of regulation left L.A. in a foul mood Thursday night in the Lakers' eventual 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavs.

Eraser Dust

Garland appoints special counsel to review Biden documents - POLITICO

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said during a news conference at the Justice Department. “This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.”

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54 | CNN

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest, her mother said.

Kanye West and Yeezy Architect Have Private Wedding Ceremony

Kanye West isn't just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he's also married to her -- they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love ... TMZ has learned.

Suspect in Kalispell broom attack sentenced in Flathead County District Court | Daily Inter Lake

When they found Sunell, she smelled of an alcoholic drink, court documents said. Sunell admitted to the attack unprompted, telling officers “I hit her with a [expletive] broom,” according to court documents. She allegedly reported hitting the victim multiple times all over her body.

Mobile Manipulation - Flathead Beacon

About six months after Parmelee moved into the park, which she described as a nice place to live with good neighbors, the former owner sold the property and new management took over. She signed a new rental agreement that June and started paying $400 per month. In October 2021, she received a notice of another monthly rent hike amounting to $550. By August 2022, it rose again to $700 per month.

Authentic New York City bagels come to Columbia Falls | Hungry Horse News

Kleinman said the bagels are imported straight from New York from Ess-a-Bagel, where are they already boiled and par baked. Staff at Brooklyn Bagels then finish them for a few minutes in the oven until they’re golden brown and chewy.

Southeast tornadoes: More than 30 tornadoes reportedly hit as severe weather strikes the region on Thursday, leaving at least 7 people dead | CNN

Recovery efforts will continue Friday after the storms damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and sent debris flying into streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Rep. George Santos says he will resign if 142,000 people ask him to

Amid growing calls from Republicans for him to resign from Congress over the numerous lies he told about his biography, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Thursday said he would step down if an oddly specific number of people asked him to do so.