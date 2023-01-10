How to Watch: Oklahoma at Kansas

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. KU is looking for a 4-0 start to Big 12 play with a win today. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#2 Kansas Jayhawks (14-1. 3-0 Big 12)
Oklahoma Sooners (10-5, 1-2 Big 12(
Line: Kansas -9.5
How to Watch
Monday January 10, 8:00 PM CST
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) Lawrence, KS
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Kansas is 112-45 all time vs Oklahoma
- The highest single season scorer at Oklahoma is Wayman Tisdale with 932
