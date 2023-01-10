 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Oklahoma at Kansas

Game time, channel, and more for Oklahoma at Kansas

By fizzle406
The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. KU is looking for a 4-0 start to Big 12 play with a win today. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#2 Kansas Jayhawks (14-1. 3-0 Big 12)

Oklahoma Sooners (10-5, 1-2 Big 12(

Line: Kansas -9.5

How to Watch

Monday January 10, 8:00 PM CST

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Kansas is 112-45 all time vs Oklahoma
  • The highest single season scorer at Oklahoma is Wayman Tisdale with 932

