Notebook: Kansas set for Oklahoma

Notebook: Bill Self talks Dajuan Harris' shooting, bench big men and latest AP Poll

Dajuan Harris became the first Jayhawk since Lagerald Vick in 2018-19 to make eight consecutive 3-pointers or more this past week. The KU guard was on fire from behind the arc during the first three games of conference play and his scoring has helped the Jayhawks to their best start in league play since 2016-17.

Bill Self provides injury updates on MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe before Oklahoma contest

Starting with Rice, the freshman has played two minutes in the first half of each of KU’s first two conference games. But against West Virginia on Saturday, Rice warmed up but was not available to play. Postgame, Self said Rice suffered from back spasms and that was why he did not play. It’s worth noting that Rice missed KU’s game against Omaha earlier this year with back spasms.

