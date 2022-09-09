Notebook: KU Volleyball Extends Winning Streak to 8 Games

The Rock Chalkboard

Early look at West Virginia did not change Jayhawks' preparation for Big 12 opener | KUsports.com Mobile

Just because the Kansas football team’s Week 2 opponent opened its season one day before the Jayhawks last week, and on national television at that, did not mean the Jayhawks threw a massive watch party and studied the action in silence.

Kansas basketball draws late tipoff in Champions Classic clash with Duke in November | KUsports.com Mobile

KU and Duke will square off at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis, with Kentucky and Michigan State doing battle in the early game that night.

KU football coordinators give Week 1 takeaways, preview WVU matchup

Fresh off an emphatic win over Tennessee Tech in the season opener, Kansas football will hit the road to open Big 12 play with a game against West Virginia. KU dominated in all three phases against Tennesee Tech last Friday, notching over 500 yards of total offense and nearly 300 yards rushing. Defensively, KU held Tennesee Tech to under 3.0 yards per play for the entire game. But now, the Jayhawks will face a Mountaineers squad who are looking to bounce back from a close defeat to rivals Pitt. In that game, West Virginia gained 404 yards of offense with a blended attack of pass and run. Defensively, the Mountaineers allowed the Panthers to gain 6.2 yards per play but 308 of their 384 yards came through the air.

Bits o Chalk

Premier League suspended after death of Queen Elizabeth II

The decision to postpone all matches from Saturday and Monday was taken after a Premier League shareholders meeting on Friday, which was held after an earlier meeting involving the British government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport and representatives from a range of sports.

QB Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes as Buffalo Bills open season with 31-10 win at Los Angeles Rams

All of the expectations in the world were on the Buffalo Bills' shoulders heading into the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And when the lights were the brightest, the Bills delivered in a big way, making a statement to the rest of the league and coming away with a 31-10 win at SoFi Stadium despite first-half mistakes.

Connecticut Sun oust defending champ Chicago Sky in 5 games to reach WNBA Finals

No WNBA team has repeated as champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun ensured that cold streak would be extended Thursday night in historic fashion, using a 22-2 fourth-quarter run to knock off the No. 2 seed and defending champion Chicago Sky with a 72-63 victory in a winner-take-all Game 5 at Wintrust Arena.

Major League Baseball competition committee to vote on rule changes Friday with eye on quickening pace of play, sources say

The Major League Baseball competition committee is set to vote Friday on rule changes that would begin in 2023 and include a first-ever pitch clock, the elimination of the shift, bigger bases and a limit to how many times a pitcher can disengage from the rubber, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Eraser Dust

Montana COVID Policy Brought a Hospital to the Brink — ProPublica

Last spring, a year after COVID-19 had first ripped through the United States, Republican lawmakers in Montana doubled down.

They passed the nation’s most extreme anti-vaccination law. Not even nurses in a cancer ward could be required to get the shots.

Death of Queen Elizabeth: King Charles To Deliver Address - The New York Times

King Charles III is returning to London and will address the nation on Friday afternoon. The country now enters a mourning period that continues until after her funeral.

'Substantial victory' for Kyiv acknowledged on Russian TV after Ukrainian breakthrough | Reuters

Russian state television broadcast an interview on Friday acknowledging that Kyiv had achieved a "substantial victory", after Ukrainian forces burst through the frontline in a lightning advance.

DOJ to appeal special master ruling, arguing classified documents aren't Trump's 'personal records'

The hundreds of pages of classified government records seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last month aren't the former president's "personal records," and he has no right to possess them, the Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday as it said the government would appeal a judge's ruling on the matter.

Woman’s Head Severed With Sword in San Carlos: Source – NBC Bay Area

A woman's head was severed with a sword in San Carlos Thursday, authorities with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit.

Some Chipotle employees say they're thrilled the chain just cracked down on the '$3 burrito' ordering hack that was making their lives miserable

Savvy customers figured out that by ordering a single taco plus each free topping on the side and a $.40 tortilla, they could create a dish similar to a regular burrito that would typically cost $9 or more. The idea spread on social media, particularly TikTok and other short-form video platforms.

After Long Brawl, South Carolina Senate Approves More Abortion Restrictions - The New York Times

Legislators failed to advance a total ban on abortion, instead adding more restrictions to an existing law. The G.O.P. split over exceptions for rape and incest.

Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say – FOX13 News Memphis

A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said.

Trump Support Collapses, Majority of Independents Don't Want 2024 Run: Poll

Six out of 10 Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for office again, with a significant number of independent voters appearing to turn against the former president, according to a poll.

Flathead Co. deputies search for wanted man in Happy Valley area | KECI

He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt. He is not believed to be armed. (ed note - thanks for narrowing it down for us)