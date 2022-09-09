Big 12 Football Power Rankings, 9.9.2022

The rankings hold steady this week. It is hard to move anyone when everyone performed to expectations and the quality of most opponents was low. This week brings matchups with the potential to shake up the rankings though. At the top of the list, KU has a chance to pull itself from the bottom of the ranking when they go to West Virginia and Texas takes on top-ranked Alabama. A loss could still see the Longhorns rise in the rankings depending on how the Texas game plays out. K-State v Mizzou, Texas Tech v Houston, and Baylor v BYU all could cause a shakeup in the rankings. To a lesser extent Iowa State v Iowa and Oklahoma State v Arizona State will start to give us a better read on where teams stand within the conference.

Baylor: A easy 66-10 victory over Albany gave no reason to drop them from the top. OU: The Sooners got the Venables era off to a nice start. OSU: A weak finish by the Cowboys in week 1 has me wondering if they are too high. TCU: The Horned Frogs started slow, but they took care of business in the end. Texas: Easy victory ahead of a big matchup this week. K-State: Adrian Martinez and his 53 yards passing have me reconsidering this spot. Iowa St: Cyclones got a nice win and are poised to move up next week. Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had a nice victory ahead of a matchup the Houston. West Virginia: The only loss this week against a team not as good as many perceive. KU: Took care of a lesser team and looking to move out of the basement this week.