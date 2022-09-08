KU Soccer Mauls UMKC 3-0

After a hard loss against Missouri on Sunday, the Kansas Jayhawks beat up the UMKC Kangaroos 3-0 Thursday night. The Childers sisters both scored goals and Shira Elinav scored her 4th goal of the season to give KU the win.

On the defensive side, Kansas keeper Melania Pasar got the shutout with 1 save. Overall the Jayhawks dominated offensively with 24 shots against UMKC’s 2.

Kansas next faces Yale on Sunday September 11 at 1 pm. The match will be streaming on ESPN+. Check out all 3 goals from tonight’s victory.