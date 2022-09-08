 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas Volleyball Mauls Wichita State

The Jayhawks now have an 8 game winning streak

By fizzle406
/ new
Nebraska v Creighton Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawk Volleyball team swept Wichita State in straight sets Thursday night at the Horejsi Center. The score was never in doubt in the 3 sets for the Jayhawk’s home opener. Lauren Dooley gave the Shockers fits all night.

Kansas faces off with UNLV tomorrow night in the final game of the Kansas Invitational. The action tips off at 6:30 central time on ESPN+.

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...