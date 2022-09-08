Kansas Volleyball Mauls Wichita State

The Kansas Jayhawk Volleyball team swept Wichita State in straight sets Thursday night at the Horejsi Center. The score was never in doubt in the 3 sets for the Jayhawk’s home opener. Lauren Dooley gave the Shockers fits all night.

Kansas faces off with UNLV tomorrow night in the final game of the Kansas Invitational. The action tips off at 6:30 central time on ESPN+.