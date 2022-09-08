Notebook: Kansas Prepares for WVU Trip

The Rock Chalkboard

'Upgraded' West Virginia, Kansas football teams set to face off in Morgantown

When Kansas football takes the field at Milan Pusker Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. on Saturday, it will be the second time in three games that the Jayhawks are taking on the Mountaineers. From the opposing perspective, it will be the second time in four games that West Virginia has prepared for KU.

College football rankings: Michigan, Florida surge in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 2

College football is back with a vengeance after a Week 1 that saw some teams meet expectations, others defy them and still more fail to meet them. The time for preseason rankings is over: now the college football world has seen each team on the field for the 2022 season. So which teams came out of Week 1 smelling like a rose? CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131 entering Week 2, and two of the biggest surges came from Michigan and Florida.

WATCH: Kansas football coordinators meet with the media ahead of WVU road trip

KU football is set to open Big 12 play this week with a trip to take on West Virginia. KU has never won in Morgantown and the Jayhawks have only taken down the Mountaineers once in their 11 meetings. The Jayhawks are coming off a 56-10 drubbing of Tennessee Tech at home. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, are coming off a close, 38-31, loss to rivals Pitt. To preview the matchup, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with the media.

Notebook: Lance Leipold discusses timing of WVU game, Week 2 points of emphasis and more

For the second time in three seasons, the KU football program will play a conference game in Week 2. The Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0 Big 12), will make the trip out to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers (0-1, 0-0 Big 12). The last time KU played a conference game in Week 2, it was the 2020 season, where the conference adopted a one plus nine schedule. Prior to 2020, you’d have to go back to 2002 for the last time KU played a conference game during the first two weeks of the season. Then, KU beat Iowa State on the road 45-3.

Eraser Dust

Four killed in hourslong Memphis shooting spree before 19-year-old suspect Ezekiel Kelly arrested, police say - CBS News

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder in 2020, was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said during a news conference early Thursday that charges were pending.

Hurricane Kay will be the closest hurricane to Southern California in 25 years, adding to California's weather woes | CNN

Hurricane Kay is forecast to track north, parallel to the Baja California peninsula, through Friday. It will then turn westward away from the coast just shy of the US border with Mexico, but not before making the closest pass to Southern California for a hurricane since 1997’s Hurricane Nora.

Top Las Vegas Official Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Reporter – Deadline

Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles was taken into custody at his home this evening by a SWAT team as part of the investigation into the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. The arrest came after police spent hours searching Telles’ home, where they confiscated a vehicle that resembled the SUV tied to the stabbing suspect: a red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali.

Michelle Obama's broad-brush remarks at portrait unveiling touch on Trump - The Washington Post

“Our democracy is so much stronger than our differences," the former first lady said. "And this little girl from the South Side is blessed beyond measure to have felt the truth of that fuller story."

Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral - BBC News

All the Queen's children are either at, or are travelling to, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said.

First thing: Mar-a-Lago a magnet for spies, officials warn | US news | The Guardian

Mar-a-Lago – the Palm Beach resort and residence where Donald Trump reportedly stored nuclear secrets among a trove of highly classified documents for 18 months since leaving the White House – is a magnet for foreign spies, former intelligence officials have said.

Russia-Ukraine War: U.S. Will Give $2 Billion More Aid, Blinken Says - The New York Times

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. intended to send another $2 billion in long-term support to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards | KECI

A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Bob Iger explains why Disney didn’t buy Twitter - Vox

“Interestingly enough, because I read the news these days, we did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users? — and we at that point estimated with some of Twitter’s help that a substantial portion — not a majority — were not real.

Elijah Wood and original 'Lord of the Rings' cast shut down racist critics of 'Rings of Power' | CNN

Cast members have spoken out about the racist comments they’ve received, and now, they have the support of original hobbits Wood, Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Frodo, Samwise, Merry and Pippin, respectively. All four actors appeared wearing gear that reads, in Elvish, “You all are welcome here,” along with several ears of different characters in a spectrum of skin tones. (Tolkien created various dialects of Elvish for his works.)

Luka Doncic, bloody and battered, drops 47 points in Slovenia’s EuroBasket win vs. France

COLOGNE, Germany — Late in the first half of the Slovenian national team’s EuroBasket game Wednesday, France appeared to discover the one thing that could...

Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — one could potentially host life

The two exoplanets, LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c, were detected 100 light-years away, orbiting the star LP 890-9 — and have since been dubbed “super-Earths” for their similarities to our home planet, though somewhat more massive.