Kansas Mauls UMKC

The Kansas Jayhawk volleyball team beat the UMKC Kangaroos 3-1 on Wednesday evening at the Swinney Center in Kansas City. The ‘Roos took the first set but the Jayhawks stormed back to take the next 3 straight. With this win, KU extends its winning streak to 7 games.
Kansas will hold its home opener of the year tomorrow night when the Wichita State Shockers come to town. The action will take place at 7 pm on ESPN+.
Check out some of the action from tonight’s win:
S2: Kill by Bien!!— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) September 8, 2022
Jayhawks (0): 15
Roos (1): 8#RockChalk | #KUVB pic.twitter.com/oLhA01Sb8a
That winning feeling#RockChalk | #KUVB pic.twitter.com/4sXd0PI5Hj— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) September 8, 2022
