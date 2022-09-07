Kansas Mauls UMKC

The Kansas Jayhawk volleyball team beat the UMKC Kangaroos 3-1 on Wednesday evening at the Swinney Center in Kansas City. The ‘Roos took the first set but the Jayhawks stormed back to take the next 3 straight. With this win, KU extends its winning streak to 7 games.

Kansas will hold its home opener of the year tomorrow night when the Wichita State Shockers come to town. The action will take place at 7 pm on ESPN+.

Check out some of the action from tonight’s win: