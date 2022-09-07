Notebook: Kansas Prepares for WVU

The Rock Chalkboard

Lance Leipold says contract extension points towards KU football building long-term stability

Late last week, KU athletics announced that head football coach Lance Leipold had agreed to a one-year contract extension that would keep him in Lawrence through the 2027 football season. According to Leipold, talk of the extension was first brought up by KU Athletics Director Travis Goff, who expressed interest in adding a year to Leipold’s contract after a promising first 12 months for Leipold at the helm.

Lance Leipold discusses West Virginia, former five-star QB JT Daniels

In only the second game-week of the 2022 season, Lance Leipold and KU football face an early conference test in the West Virginia Mountaineers. Although KU faced a much weaker FCS opponent in Tennesee Tech for its season opener, West Virginia faced a much more difficult challenge No. 17 Pittsburgh in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011.

Podcast: 247Sports' Chris Anderson previews Kansas football vs. West Virginia

KU football is set to open Big 12 play this week with a trip to take on West Virginia. KU has never won in Morgantown and the Jayhawks have only taken down the Mountaineers once in their 11 meetings. The Jayhawks are coming off a 56-10 drubbing of Tennessee Tech at home. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, are coming off a close, 38-31, loss to rivals Pitt. To preview the game, we brought on Chris Anderson of EerSports.com to get the latest on West Virginia.

KU football coaches have decisions to make as first road trip nears

“Honestly, there were days a year ago where we're sitting filling the X amount of slots at the end,” Leipold said. “The last five seats in the plane, we'll take some of the guys who have been practicing really hard and doing some things.”

WATCH: Lance Leipold meets with the media ahead of Week 2

Kansas football (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) will embark on its first road trip of the season later this week as the Jayhawks head out to Morgantown, W.Va. to take on West Virginia (0-1, 0-0 Big 12). The Jayhawks are coming off a 56-10 drubbing of Tennessee Tech at home. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, are coming off a close, 38-31, loss to rivals Pitt. Ahead of the game, KU head coach Lance Leipold met with the media. Watch the video above to see what the KU head coach had to say.

Eraser Dust

Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago - The Washington Post

Some of the documents seized on Aug. 8 detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

Eliza Fletcher: How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body | CNN

“To lose someone so young and so vital is a tragedy in and of itself, but to have it happen in this way, with a senseless act of violence, it’s unimaginable,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday during a news conference.

Steve Bannon expected to surrender to New York prosecutors Thursday: Sources - ABC News

The details of the charges are unclear, however, the sources confirmed to ABC News that the charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office stem from the federal prosecution of Bannon over "We Build the Wall," an online fundraising campaign for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

China's Xi and Russia's Putin to meet in Central Asia next week: Russia state media | CNN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan next week, Russia’s envoy to Beijing Andrey Denisov told reporters on Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Liam Gallagher Heaps Major Praise On Dave Grohl After Performing With Him At The Taylor Hawkins Tribute

There were many guests at this past weekend’s massive Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, but it was Oasis’s Liam Gallagher who had the honor of opening the show, joining Foo Fighters to perform two Oasis songs. The experience apparently left a good taste in Gallagher’s mouth, as he has now taken to Twitter and offered some substantial praise for Dave Grohl.

A high school football player vanished. He was found safe — and charged with murder

Days after a high school football player in Washington state was reported missing under suspicious circumstances, he was found safe and accused of murder in the killing of his mother’s former partner, court documents filed Tuesday show.

Motorcyclist passes away following Kalispell crash

The injured motorcycle rider — a 34-year-old man from Kalispell — was taken to Logan Health in critical condition, where he later passed away. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Kalispell City Council decides to apply for federal grants | KECI

The study looks for ways to cut down on traffic congestion and improve roadway safety as the city continues to grow.

The grants total $650,000, and the city will need to put up a 20% match, or $130,000.

'Don't Worry Darling' cast's turmoil was on display at the Venice Film Festival : NPR

The 2022 Venice Film Festival started a little over a week ago, and one film has dominated much of the conversation — not because of its cinematography, editing or script, but because of reported behind-the-scenes drama that's stolen the spotlight.

Bam Margera Spotted at Bar After Leaving Rehab, Cuts Communication with Parents

Bam Margera bounced early from substance abuse treatment and hit up a tavern ... and he's no longer speaking to his parents.

TMZ obtained video showing Bam leaving a bar in Florida with a mystery woman. We're told Bam was at 57 Tavern in Sarasota until about 1 AM Monday, and it looks like he needed help walking out the front door.