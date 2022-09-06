Notebook: Lonnie Phelps Nabs Big 12 Player of the Week

The Rock Chalkboard

What Week 1 taught us about the Kansas football program's early-season schedule | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

There are two ways to look at the outcome if you’re a Kansas fan. The first is that West Virginia is vulnerable and they’ve proven they can be beaten and may be dealing with a lack of confidence entering Week 2. The second is that the Mountaineers are pissed. And who better to take out all of that opening-week anger and frustration on than the Kansas Jayhawks in your home opener.

Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week | KUsports.com Mobile

That performance marked the most sacks in a single game for a Jayhawk since 2016 and the most tackles for loss in a single game since 2017. Phelps became the first KU player to win the Big 12 weekly honor since Joe Dineen in November of 2018. He is the first KU defensive end to win the honor since Dorance Armstrong Jr. won it in 2016.

College football betting lines: Week 2 odds released

The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have already released the opening lines for most of the Week 2 matchups. The action gets underway with two games on Friday night before concluding with a full slate on Saturday to cap off the weekend.

Bits o Chalk

Despite Cade Klubnik's star turn late vs. Georgia Tech, DJ Uiagalelei remains Clemson starter, coaches say

ATLANTA -- Clemson closed out an uneven performance on Monday in its opener against Georgia Tech with a thrilling 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive led by freshman Cade Klubnik, but following the 41-10 win, coach Dabo Swinney said there isn't a quarterback controversy for the Tigers.

NFL team previews 2022 - Predictions, fantasy breakout players, depth charts, power rankings and over, under picks

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC). Both are among the prime contenders to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the season.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian not concerned whether Alabama showdown defines Longhorns program

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows the college football world is focused on the Longhorns facing No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, with two of the sport's biggest brand names facing off for just the 10th time in history.

Mitch Trubisky voted a Pittsburgh Steelers captain, listed as starting QB on depth chart

"All three quarterbacks have just been great, if I'm being honest, but Mitch is the guy we're riding with," defensive captain Cameron Heyward said Monday.

Eraser Dust

Eliza Fletcher abduction: Officials are working to identify a body recovered after the Memphis schoolteacher was abducted. The suspect is set to appear in court today | CNN

Officials in Memphis, Tennessee, are working to identify a body found Monday amid the search for a schoolteacher who was abducted early Friday while out on a jog.

The body was found about 20 minutes from where Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two, was seen on surveillance video being forced into a vehicle, officials said.

U.S. judge agrees to special master in Trump search case, delaying probe | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation.

Uvalde children return to school after 21 students and teachers were slaughtered. But some kids refuse to go back to classrooms | CNN

Zayon Martinez spent his final hour of second grade hiding under a desk while bullets flew through Robb Elementary School.

By the end of the carnage, 19 of his schoolmates and two teachers were killed. Now Zayon, who’s supposed to start third grade Tuesday, doesn’t want to set foot in another classroom, his father said.

Thwaites 'doomsday glacier' is holding on 'by its fingernails,' scientists say | CNN

Antarctica’s so-called “doomsday glacier” – nicknamed because of its high risk of collapse and threat to global sea level – has the potential to rapidly retreat in the coming years, scientists say, amplifying concerns over the extreme sea level rise that would accompany its potential demise.

Oklahoma news anchor experiences 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV - The Washington Post

Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin says she's recovering after experiencing stroke symptoms during a live weekend broadcast on KJRH.

Kalispell motorcyclist dies in Somers crash

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the man died in the accident which happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection with Somers Road and Montana Highway 82.

Residency program benefits future educators, school districts | Daily Inter Lake

The Montana Office of Public Instruction is hoping to address teacher shortages and better prepare future educators by incentivising traditionally unpaid student teachers to work in rural or high-needs schools by offering stipends, housing and tuition support.

The incentives are part of a new program called the Montana Teacher Residency Demonstration Project. Twenty student teachers, including Madison Loomis of Kalispell, will be working in 12 schools around the state as part of the residency program.

Don’t Worry Darling: Spitting Styles, Florence Pugh’s Eye Contact Keeps Drama Burning – The Hollywood Reporter

After the weeks of drama that had engulfed Olivia Wilde’s much-hyped sophomore feature Don’t Worry Darling, drama that somehow managed to crescendo even further following an awkward press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (where questions were shut down by the moderator), there was no doubt some hope that all the scandal would be put to one side for the star-studded world premiere later that evening.