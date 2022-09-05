 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 5, 2022

Fall sports off to a strong start

By TimReddin
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Looking Ahead (September 5 through September 11)

Monday:

Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic

Wednesday:

Volleyball v UMKC, Kansas City, MO 7:00 CT

Thursday:

Volleyball v Wichita State, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Soccer v UMKC, Rock Chalk Park 7:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Friday:

Volleyball v UNLV, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday:

Football v West Virginia, Morgantown, WV 5:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sunday:

Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational, Minneapolis, MN

Looking Back (August 29 through September 4)

Thursday:

Women’s Soccer v Purdue - KU wins 1-0

Friday:

Women’s Volleyball v Temple - KU Wins 3-0

Women’s Volleyball v Army - KU Win 3-0

KU Football v Tennesse Tech - KU Dominates 56-10

Saturday:

Cross Country at Bob Timmons Classic

Women’s Volleyball v UConn - KU wins 3-0 and takes the tournament title

Sunday:

Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic - KU tied for 6th after 2 rounds, Will King and Davis Cooper led the way for KU at -3 and tied for 12 individually.

Women’s Soccer v Missouri - KU drops match to Tigers

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...