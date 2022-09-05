KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 5, 2022

Looking Ahead (September 5 through September 11)
Monday:
Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic
Wednesday:
Volleyball v UMKC, Kansas City, MO 7:00 CT
Thursday:
Volleyball v Wichita State, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Soccer v UMKC, Rock Chalk Park 7:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Friday:
Volleyball v UNLV, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Saturday:
Football v West Virginia, Morgantown, WV 5:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sunday:
Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational, Minneapolis, MN
Looking Back (August 29 through September 4)
Thursday:
Women’s Soccer v Purdue - KU wins 1-0
Friday:
Women’s Volleyball v Temple - KU Wins 3-0
Women’s Volleyball v Army - KU Win 3-0
KU Football v Tennesse Tech - KU Dominates 56-10
Saturday:
Cross Country at Bob Timmons Classic
Women’s Volleyball v UConn - KU wins 3-0 and takes the tournament title
Sunday:
Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic - KU tied for 6th after 2 rounds, Will King and Davis Cooper led the way for KU at -3 and tied for 12 individually.
Women’s Soccer v Missouri - KU drops match to Tigers
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
