The Labor Day Mauling: 9.5.2022

Kansas baseball lands new commitment from pitcher Izack Tiger

Over the weekend Fitzgerald and staff secured the verbal commitment of 2023 right-handed JUCO pitcher Izack Tiger, a 6-2, 175-pound Oklahoma native currently at Butler Community College after his official visit on campus.

KU football running backs shine in season-opening win

When the KU football offense took the field for the first time in 2022, the Jayhawks went into a bit of a unique formation. For much of the preseason, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki talked about his desire to find creative ways to use KU’s strong group of running backs. On the first play from scrimmage, Kotelnicki did just that, deploying a trio of running backs in Devin Neal, Ky Thomas and Torry Locklin around Jalon Daniels. Thomas got the first carry and didn’t gain a yard, but it was a sign of what was to come from the KU offense on Friday and, potentially, the season. The Jayhawks are going to rely on their running back depth.

Jalon Daniels, Lance Leipold break down QB's performance vs. Tennessee Tech

On the first day of KU football’s preseason camp, Lance Leipold came out and stated that he expected Jalon Daniels to be KU’s starting quarterback. It was a change from the norm that a KU coach did such a thing, as quarterback battles have been a part of every KU camp for the last half decade. Throughout camp, Leipold didn’t waiver and maintained that Daniels was on track to earn the job. And when Daniels took the field for the first time in 2022 on Friday night in KU's 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, he showed why Leipold put his trust in him from day one.

Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 has begun. Every team in the league has now played a game and why not overreact to what we saw in Week One? Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Podcast: Reacting to KU football's blowout win over Tennessee Tech

Kansas football started year two of the Lance Leipold era on the right foot on Friday night, defeating FCS team Tennessee State 56-10. The 46-point margin of victory serves as KU’s largest margin of victory since KU defeated Rhode Island 55-6 back in 2016. KU led wire to wire during the contest and never looked threatened. On this episode of the podcast, Kevin Flaherty joins the show as we react to KU's strong performance.

