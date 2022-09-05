KU Volleyball Mauls Black Knight Invitational

It was another good weekend for the volleyball team. They go undefeated and win the Black Kight Invitational. The weekend play at West Point started with Friday’s match against Temple. In set one, the Jayhawks got off to a quick start, leading 6-0, and cruised to a 25-15 first-set win. In sets two and three there was early back and forth action before KU went on a 4-0 run in each set to take control. KU won set two 25-19 and set three 25-17.

In KU’s second match on Friday, the Jayhawks took on the host school Army. KU won all three tight sets. After an early 8-3 lead in the first set, Army tied it up at 13, before KU was able to win the set 25-21. In set two Army took a 15-13 lead before KU ultimately won set two 25-23. After Army took an early third-set lead of 9-5, the Jaywahks fought back to take a 13-12 lead and ended up winning the set 25-20

On Saturday, the final match of the weekend pitted KU against UConn. The first set saw close action early and the score level at 6. KU then went on an 8-0 run to take control of the set and went on an 8-2 run to end the set, winning it 25-14. Set two, KU held a 13-10 lead before closing out the set winning it 25-14. Like the first two sets, the Jayhawks won the final set 25-14 and with it the Black Knight Invitational title.