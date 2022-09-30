How to Watch: Iowa State at Kansas

The #26 Kansas Jayhawks host Iowa State in their second Big 12 matchup of the season. Here is how to watch the action.
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 1st Big 12)
Iowa State (3-1, 0-1, T-10th Big 12)
Line: -3 ISU
Weather: 76 and Sunny
How to Watch
Saturday, October 1st 2:30 CST
Lawrence, KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Hawkeye, from The Avengers, was born in Iowa
- Hawkeye Pierce was the chief surgeon of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in the Korean War
- A hawk’s eye is so sharp it is considered the best in the animal kingdom
