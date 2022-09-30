Notebook: Kansas Ready for Iowa State

The Rock Chalkboard

After four years of Brock Purdy, KU faces a new challenge in Iowa State signal caller Hunter Dekkers

For the past four years, KU football has dealt with one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12 in the form of All-Big 12 Iowa State quarterback Bock Purdy. But now with Purdy gone and a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Jayhawk defense will have to handle a new signal caller for the Cyclones in the form of Hunter Dekkers.

Jalon Daniels’ focus remains on improvement amid blistering start to 2022 season

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is receiving national recognition following his strong performances through the first four weeks of the season. After leading the Jayhawks to their first 4-0 start since 2009, Daniels has seen his name mentioned among potential Heisman Trophy candidates.

College football predictions: ESPN FPI predicts every Week 5 game

The first month of the 2022 college football season is officially in the books, and we have another loaded slate of games on tap for the upcoming weekend. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at how every Week 5 matchup is expected to play out according to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), a predictive computer model that makes projections for every game.

Discipline, reducing penalties a focus for KU ahead of Iowa State matchup

Since Lance Leipold’s arrival in Lawrence, he and his staff have preached the idea of limiting self-inflicted mistakes, especially penalties. Last season, KU was the least penalized team in the Big 12, averaging a total of four penalties per game. And through KU’s first three games of the season, the team had 12 total penalties, but the Jayhawks’ most recent game against Duke saw a problem with penalties emerge.

Following their similar paths to the Big 12, Lance Leipold wants KU to 'emulate' Matt Campbell's ISU program

There are a lot more similarities between Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell than meet the eye. On the surface, the two are both Big 12 coaches who are leading their respective program to success the schools haven’t seen in a long time. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see their paths are incredibly similar and it’s a big reason why Leipold and his KU staff are looking at Campbell’s program as one to model.

Eraser Dust

Universal Resort Orlando Flooded, Jurassic Park Ride Damaged By Hurricane Ian – Deadline

News reports and photos posted to social media showed many areas of the park under several feet of water, including the Incredible Hulk Coaster the lower tracks of which are normally suspended over the park’s lagoon, but this morning they were submerged in the lagoon, which had obviously risen with the deluge.

Biden administration changes student loan guidance, as Republican-led states file lawsuit | Reuters

The decision from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) on Thursday affects Federal Family Education loan (FFEL) borrowers - whose loans were issued and managed by private banks but guaranteed by the federal government - and does not allow them to consolidate their loans and qualify for debt relief.

Used cars have become unaffordable | CNN Business

High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

That’s bad news for CarMax, the nation’s largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.

Law roundup: Roofers hit the nail on the wrong house | Daily Inter Lake

Roofers reportedly went to the wrong house and began removing shingles, which the resident discovered while at work thanks to her home security system. She went home to let them know about the mistake and a project manager told her they would fix it.

New city records policy adds fees for research, copies | Hungry Horse News

Folks may have to shell out some cash to get public documents from the City of Columbia Falls in the future — particularly if finding them requires more than 15 minutes of research.

Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show' | CNN

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

The Story of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ Coolio’s Biggest Hit - The New York Times

The track that Rasheed played, “Pastime Paradise,” opened with a mournful synth loop that replicated the sound of a string section. The song that it inspired, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” would change both of their lives and catapult an up-and-coming West Coast rapper named Coolio to global stardom.

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins quarterback taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals | CNN

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries – less than a week after being injured in another game.

Brett Favre’s legacy isn’t just tarnished. It’s buried under mounting allegations of impropriety.

The answer has been a slow crawl spanning nearly two and a half years, with information trickling out in civil and criminal litigation. A long and winding legal path that has not, to this point, resulted in a criminal indictment of Favre for misappropriation of nearly $8 million in welfare funds. To date, Favre has repaid $1.1 million of the money traced directly to him (but not the interest on the funds, which was requested by a state auditor).

Climate change is linked to the spread of viruses like monkeypox, experts say : NPR

Cases of monkeypox are on the rise in the U.S., with about 67,600 global cases, including about 25,500 in the U.S. Simultaneously, the world is still facing a COVID-19 pandemic, despite the number of cases tapering off.