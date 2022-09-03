The Weekend Mauling: 9.3.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

For months, coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas football team have talked about a renewed sense of confidence owing to the way they finished last season. They used those performances as motivational speeches, recruiting pitches and talking points about the direction they believe they are heading.

Matt Tait: Strong play by KU's front seven, led by Lonnie Phelps, sets tone for Jayhawks' dominant Week 1 win | KUsports.com Mobile

“I really just paid attention to how the tackles were setting and the stance that they were in,” Phelps said of what keyed his big night. “Without my defensive line, and the amount of film we watched, I wouldn’t be able to notice that. One person just has to set the tone and we’re all clicking together.”

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's blowout win over Tennessee Tech

Kansas football started year two of the Lance Leipold era on the right foot on Friday night, defeating FCS team Tennessee State 56-10. KU led wire to wire and dominated the game from the get go on its way to securing the program largest margin of victory since 2018. Jalon Daniels led the way for KU, completing 15 of his 18 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception. KU relied on its running back depth, giving a carry to each of the five scholarship running backs in the room. Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw and Sevion Morrison all found the end zone. Overall, KU rushed for 297 yards on 30 carries. On the other side, Lonnie Phelps led KU in tackles with seven, including four tackles for loss and three sacks. The latter of those two marks were career-highs.

Four observations from KU football's 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech

Kansas football was victorious in its first game of the 2022 season on Friday night, defeating Tennessee Tech 56-10. The Jayhawks led wire-to-wire and were not pushed by the Golden Eagles. Here are four observations from KU's win...

Lonnie Phelps provides impactful performance in KU football debut

When the play call came in from the KU football sideline, defensive end Lonnie Phelps sensed that the breakthrough could be moments away. The Miami (Ohio) transfer knew that if the defense played the snap right, the quarterback would be on the turf in the backfield with Phelps responsible.

Quick recap: Kansas football blows out Tennessee Tech to open 2022 season

Kansas football started year two of the Lance Leipold era on the right foot on Friday night, defeating FCS team Tennessee State 56-10. The 46-point margin of victory serves as KU’s largest margin of victory since KU defeated Rhode Island 55-6 back in 2018. KU led wire to wire during the contest and never looked threatened.

Eraser Dust

Trump lashes out at Barr for defending DOJ search at Mar-a-Lago

What he said: "Bill Barr had 'no guts,' and got 'no glory.' He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats," Trump wrote Friday night in a TruthSocial post, suggesting Barr is a "Republican In Name Only."

What the F.B.I. Seized From Mar-a-Lago, Illustrated - The New York Times

An inventory of the materials taken from former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home and private club in an Aug. 8 search includes dozens of documents with classified, secret or top secret markings and thousands more without.

Adam McKay: Joe Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness A “Game Changer” – Deadline

Writer-director Adam McKay has been no great fan of President Joe Biden. The Oscar-winning writer and director favored Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the last presidential election, and though he supported Biden in the general, he’s been skeptical that his presidency would mark real change from the flood of special interests and money in politics.

Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information | CNN Politics

The former President is in potential legal jeopardy after the Justice Department’s search of his Mar-a-Lago residence last month retrieved more than 100 classified documents, with the DOJ alleging that US government documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at the Florida resort as part of an effort to “obstruct” the FBI’s investigation. More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said, including more than 100 in the FBI search earlier this month.

Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of Warehouses Across the US - Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm.

Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years' | CNN

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said. “Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe….I see myself in both men.”

Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell

A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.

Evergreen water lifts boil advisory | Daily Inter Lake

Evergreen temporarily chlorinated the water and flushed the system on Wednesday and followed up with testing of the water. The district worked with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality on the issue.

Kalispell students return to classes | KECI

On Thursday, the rest of the classes return. The district still needs substitute teachers, as well as substitutes for several other positions.

Amazon Prime Video Suspends ‘The Rings of Power’ User Ratings After ‘Review Bombing’ Occurs

Current Rotten Tomatoes reviews range from the racially-blind series being slammed for mirroring “current politics” in a story that was “already written and should not have been sullied” to calling it “boring.” One review reads, “Reflecting world diversity in Middle Earth is an odd goal, albeit good for marketing maybe, but it was clearly more important than making a functional TV series.”

Stellar Start: Kansas football rolls to 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech in season opener | KUsports.com Mobile

The Kansas football team got six touchdowns on the ground, another through the air and one more from its special teams in a 56-10 rout of visiting Tennessee Tech on Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

