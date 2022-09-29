Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oklahoma

The Rock Chalkboard

With Iowa State as the standard, Kansas football sets sights on taking down the Cyclones this week to move to 5-0 | KUsports.com Mobile

“That was one of the biggest games (where) they looked a lot different than we did,” he said Tuesday at his weekly press conference previewing Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. matchup with the Cyclones in Lawrence. “Also, when we pulled up to their facilities, (I remember) how much different that was. That was an eye-opening, humbling 30-some hours.”

KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium | KUsports.com Mobile

For the most part, things went well last week, said Jason Booker, KU’s deputy athletic director for external affairs and revenue generation. That was especially true regarding entry into the stadium. But there were issues with the concessions stands, and Booker said that is the area KU officials have focused their attention on the most in the past few days.

SEVILLA, AGAIN | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

When we left Sevilla in April 2014, we intended to revisit the city soon thereafter. We loved it, it felt like home, and honestly, we couldn’t wait to get back. I mean, we were going to at least head back to Spain rather quickly, we said, and try to reignite that passion that we have for the culture, country, people, and food. We said this, and yet it took until September 2022 to actually do it. Maybe we’d gotten our fair share of “Spanish” culture from places we traveled such as Puerto Rico, Peru, and Colombia. I doubt it as they're not the same at all. Or maybe our few trips back to Europe to Lyon, Emilia Romagna, and Rome/Naples were enough to satisfy our continental desires. I’m not sure. We did have a trip to the Basque Country canceled twice because of Covid, so maybe it was just bad luck. But here we are now, and I can’t be any happier to be here.

They tried to shut down Drag Story Hour. A Montana bookstore fought back | Drag | The Guardian

Retired police officer and army veteran Jim Thomas drove to downtown Helena, Montana, the state’s capital, to provide what he considered a community service. On a Saturday in mid-July, he joined a vocal crowd outside a local LGBTQ-owned independent bookstore and began scanning his surroundings.

Standing 6ft 4in and about 200lbs, with a camouflage baseball hat and scraggly eyebrows, Thomas arrived with a mission: make sure Drag Story Hour, the family-friendly reading event where sparkling drag performers read children’s books to kids and families, went off without a hitch.

Meet Frankie Lasagna, the Blue Jays fan who almost caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer - nj.com

“I would have held on to it for as long as I could (to) negotiate,” he said. “Maybe get Judge to try to come to the restaurant. ... Two more feet and I would have had it. I needed a fishing net and I would have got it.”

Ian weakens to tropical storm, dumps rain on Central Florida

Ian came ashore Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, with winds of 150 mph and began a punishing march northeastward across the state.

Russia Plans to Annex Four Regions in Ukraine: Live War Updates - The New York Times

President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech in Moscow, capping an annexation effort widely denounced as a sham.

Liz Truss's premiership has got off to the worst start possible | CNN

Once that official mourning period was over last Monday, her government unleashed a wave of radical policies, climaxing on Friday with the announcement of £45 billion ($48 billion) in tax cuts. The measures included scrapping the top rate paid by the highest earners, in adjustments that will benefit the rich far more than millions of people on lower incomes.

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins L.A. Tribute Concert Was Six-Hour Lovefest

Grohl made sure that in some form, connection was at the forefront of the accolades and memories he shared of Hawkins. “Everyone, in this room together, sharing all this love for Taylor,” he ruminated before Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith sat behind the drum set one last time for show-closer “Everlong,” his face filled with a sadness shared across the artists and the musicians. You could hear it in the grievances and salutations each artist shared as well, reinforcing the size of Hawkins’ heart and everyone in it.

MacKenzie Scott, Billionaire Philanthropist, Files for Divorce - The New York Times

Less than two years after announcing the marriage and their intent to give money away together, Ms. Scott has parted ways with her second husband, a teacher.

Coolio Dead at 59

2:30 AM PT -- Coolio's talent manager, Sheila Finegan, tells TMZ, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Las Vegas-area prison escapee climbed out of cell window, over barbed-wire fence, sources say

Duarte-Herrera used acid to help erode the area securing his cell window so he could climb out, sources said. He also created a cardboard dummy to leave in his cell, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday.

Kalispell Council weighs parking garage plan ahead of votes | Daily Inter Lake

The project also includes a conditional use permit request, which will have to be approved by Council, for the parking structure and for additional height over 60 feet for the building. The city has no height limit, but any building over 60 feet requires a CUP.

The parking garage is proposed to be eight stories or about 88 feet tall. (ed note - 8 stories!!!!)

Astronaut Does Yoga In Space, Perfectly Aces Difficult Pose In Viral Video

Yoga is not just good for your physical well-being, it also helps in strengthening your mental health. Yoga takes practice and acing needs core strength, agility and balance. But have you ever wondered what it's like to perform yoga in space? A European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti in a new viral video can be seen acing a difficult yoga pose in zero gravity.