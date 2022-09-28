Kansas Volleyball Sweeps Oklahoma

The Kansas Jayhawk Volleyball team swept Oklahoma in straight sets Wednesday night in Norman, OK. Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 14 kills and 7 digs. Rachel Langs came up big on the defensive end by recording 5 blocks along with 10 kills.
KU’s 7 aces kept Oklahoma from getting anything started. Molly Schultz of the Jayhawks was responsible for 3 of those aces. Kansas had a .385 hitting efficiency to Oklahoma’s .165.
Up next the Jayhawks host Baylor on October 1st.
