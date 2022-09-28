Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Iowa State

The Rock Chalkboard

After a physical win over Duke, nicks and bruises starting to pop up for KU football

The KU football players left David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon with their fourth win in as many games. From the outside, it appeared to be one of the most physical battles the Jayhawks have been in all season. Throughout the game multiple players either left the field hobbled under their own power or with trainers beside them. To be exact, Devin Neal, D.J. Withers, Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson all left the field during various points in the game. Neal and Bryant in particular had to go to the locker room for a brief period. But by the time the game ended, all four players had returned to the field. Linebacker Craig Young also limped off the field on the final defensive drive and did not return to the game for the final plays.

Big 12 football power rankings 2022: Oklahoma State takes Week 5 throne after Kansas State upsets Oklahoma

Let's look at the conference games so far. Kansas won at West Virginia in overtime. Texas Tech defeated Texas in overtime. Kansas State and Baylor landed road wins, at Oklahoma and at Iowa State, respectively. Both of those games were separated by seven points. And that's it. The biggest margin of victory in conference games came when Kansas landed a rare double-digit overtime win after picking off West Virginia's final pass attempt and running it back for a touchdown.

Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says

"We're not going to sit idle," Goff told Dodd. "We're not going to take things for granted. We're going to keep building this thing. Basically, we're not going to let some other situation dictate what's best for the University of Kansas."

WATCH: Lance Leipold meets with the media for his Week 5 press conference

Kansas football (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend its perfect start to the 2022 season another week on Saturday when it takes on Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). KU is coming off a close home win over Duke last weekend whereas Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Baylor at home. Last season, Iowa State drubbed KU in Ames, 59-7. KU has not beaten Iowa State since Matt Campbell took over as head coach and the Jayhawks have lost their last seven games. Despite that, KU leads Iowa State in the all-time series, 50-45.

College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Oklahoma falls in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 5

Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.

Eraser Dust

Hurricane Ian in Florida: Forecast track, cone and more

Here is the latest forecast track and cone from the National Hurricane Center, as well as recent satellite footage. The line and cone represent where the eye of the storm is expected to go in the coming days.

Cuba: Hurricane Ian killed at least 2 people and wiped out power to the entire island | CNN

On Wednesday, crews rushed to restore power to some of the millions of Cubans who lost electricity as Ian battered the western region with fierce winds and treacherous storm surge.

Why Manchin backed off on his top priority - POLITICO

But Manchin’s final major priority after a stretch in which everything broke his way needed the support of Republicans. And there were simply too many problems for him to solve in too short a time after releasing his legislation just last week. His home-state GOP colleague Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has her own permitting bill, and Republicans who want to defeat Manchin in 2024 largely have no desire to help him out of a jam.

Hugh Jackman Back as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' With Ryan Reynolds - Variety

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by in the background.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies. The video ends with Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” — subtitled as “I will always love Hugh” — and a “Coming Hughn” teaser. The Deadpool logo appears, then is quickly sliced up by Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

McDonald's is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist | CNN Business

McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.

Top Republican urged murder charges for women who defied abortion ban | Republicans | The Guardian

Asked in 2019 if he was saying women should be charged with murder for violating an abortion ban he proposed, Doug Mastriano, now the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, said: “Yes, I am.”

Self-proclaimed 'incel' Johnny Deven Young charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa - ABC7 Los Angeles

Young is charged with four counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, four counts of illegal use of tear gas, all felonies, and four misdemeanor counts of violation of civil rights. He also faces sentencing enhancements for hate crime and personal use of a deadly weapon.

Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek - Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.

Alzheimer’s treatment slowed cognitive decline in closely watched trial

An investigational Alzheimer’s disease treatment from Biogen and Eisai slowed the rate of cognitive decline by 27% in a clinical trial, the companies said Tuesday, meeting the goals of a closely tracked study and strengthening the drug’s case for approval as early as January.

Maisie Williams recalls traumatic relationship with her 'indoctrinated' by her father | EW.com

"Ever since I can remember, I've really struggled sleeping and I think a lot the traumatic things that were happening I didn't realize that they were wrong," Williams said. "But I knew that I would look around at other kids and be like, 'Why don't they seem to understand this, like, pain or dread or fear? ... Where does the joy, like, when does that come for me?'"

Drinking Two to Three Cups of Coffee Daily Is Linked With a Longer Lifespan

“In this large, observational study, ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee were associated with equivalent reductions in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease or any cause,” said study author Professor Peter Kistler. He is an international leader in cardiac arrhythmia research from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Melbourne, Australia. “The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.”