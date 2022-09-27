Kansas Jayhawk 2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Schedule

Coach Brandon Schneider and the Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team hope to build on a successful 2021-2022 campaign that saw the Jayhawks return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. Notable games include traveling to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats, and home games against Texas A&M and Wichita State.
- Oct 14, Late Night in the Phog, Lawrence KS
- Nov 9, Jacksonville, Lawrence KS
- Nov 16, UT-Arlington, Lawrence KS
- Nov 20, UTRGV, Lawrence KS
- Nov 25, Maine, Morga CA
- November 26, Saint Mary’s, Morga CA
- Texas A&M, Lawrence KS
- Dec 4, Southeast Missouri State, Lawrence KS
- Dec 8, at Arizona, Tuscon, AZ
- Dec 11, Wichita State, Lawrence KS
- Dec 16, Tulsa, Lawrence KS
- Dec 21, at Nebraska, Lincoln NE
- Dec 31, at Oklahoma State, Stillwater OK
- Jan 4, Texas Tech, Lawrence KS
- Jan 7, Baylor, Lawrence KS
- Jan 10, at Texas, Austin TX
- Jan 14, at Oklahoma, Norman OK
- Jan 18, West Virginia, Lawrence KS
- Jan 21, at Iowa State, Ames, IA
- Jan 29, Kansas State, Lawrence KS
- Feb 1, at Baylor, Waco TX
- Feb 4, Texas, Lawrence KS
- Feb 8, TCU, Lawrence KS
- Feb 11, at Texas Tech, Lubbock TX
- Feb 15, at West Virginia, Morgantown WV
- Feb 19, Oklahoma, Lawrence KS
- Feb 22, at Kansas State, Manhattan KS
- Feb 26, Oklahoma State, Lawrence KS
- Mar 1, Iowa State, Lawrence KS
- Mar 4, at TCU, Fort Worth TX
