Kansas Jayhawk 2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Schedule

Coach Brandon Schneider and the Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team hope to build on a successful 2021-2022 campaign that saw the Jayhawks return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. Notable games include traveling to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats, and home games against Texas A&M and Wichita State.

Oct 14, Late Night in the Phog, Lawrence KS

Nov 9, Jacksonville, Lawrence KS

Nov 16, UT-Arlington, Lawrence KS

Nov 20, UTRGV, Lawrence KS

Nov 25, Maine, Morga CA

November 26, Saint Mary’s, Morga CA

Texas A&M, Lawrence KS

Dec 4, Southeast Missouri State, Lawrence KS

Dec 8, at Arizona, Tuscon, AZ

Dec 11, Wichita State, Lawrence KS

Dec 16, Tulsa, Lawrence KS

Dec 21, at Nebraska, Lincoln NE

Dec 31, at Oklahoma State, Stillwater OK

Jan 4, Texas Tech , Lawrence KS

Jan 7, Baylor, Lawrence KS

Jan 10, at Texas, Austin TX

Jan 14, at Oklahoma, Norman OK

Jan 18, West Virginia, Lawrence KS

Jan 21, at Iowa State, Ames, IA

Jan 29, Kansas State , Lawrence KS

Feb 1, at Baylor, Waco TX

Feb 4, Texas, Lawrence KS

Feb 8, TCU , Lawrence KS

Feb 11, at Texas Tech, Lubbock TX

Feb 15, at West Virginia, Morgantown WV

Feb 19, Oklahoma, Lawrence KS

Feb 22, at Kansas State, Manhattan KS

Feb 26, Oklahoma State, Lawrence KS

Mar 1, Iowa State, Lawrence KS

Mar 4, at TCU, Fort Worth TX