Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, to be featured performer at Late Night in the Phog | KUsports.com Mobile

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, now known as “DJ Diesel,” will be this year's featured performer, hosting what a KU news release called, “an energetic and fast-paced set on James Naismith Court in front of a frenzied Allen Fieldhouse crowd.”

Kansas soccer program pleased at season's midway point but eager to find offense as Big 12 play heats up | KUsports.com Mobile

KU (7-5 overall, 0-2 Big 12) started the season 5-2, but has lost three of its last four games, with two counting against their record in the conference standings. Despite the recent setbacks, KU coach Mark Francis said Sunday that he was pleased with the season overall and confident that his team will continue to grow through Big 12 play.

Lawmakers Propose Measure to Avert Government Shutdown This Week - The New York Times

The package would also provide major new aid to Ukraine, but its fate in an initial Senate vote on Tuesday is uncertain.

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will cost $400 billion, budget office says : NPR

Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal aid borrowers is expected to cost about $400 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The estimate is for a period of the next 10 years and will add to the country's deficit, it said.

Police: Shots fired in Kalispell Saturday

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department reports they took one person into custody after a report of shots fired near a Kalispell business Saturday night.

'Avatar' was re-released in theaters again over the weekend, 13 years after it debuted — and the box office is a good sign for the upcoming sequel

James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic was re-released to theaters ahead of the December debut of its long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." It grossed $30.5 million globally, $10 million of which came from North America.

The man who recruited migrants for flights to Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed | CNN

She offered him clothes, food and money, he told CNN, and in exchange, he would go out and find other migrants to serve as passengers on flights to Massachusetts. She gave him $10 McDonald’s gift cards to be given to those migrants who agreed to board the flights, and she told him to say that they and their kids would be treated well upon arrival.

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time – Rolling Stone

Giving no restrictions on era or genre, we ended up with an eclectic list where the wholesome children’s television institution Sesame Street finished one spot ahead of foulmouthed Western Deadwood, while Eisenhower-era juggernaut I Love Lucy wound up sandwiched in between two shows, Lost and Arrested Development, that debuted during George W. Bush’s first term. Many favorites returned, and the top show retained its crown. But voters couldn’t resist many standouts of the past few years, including a tragicomedy with a guinea-pig-themed café, an unpredictable comedy set in the world of hip-hop, and a racially charged adaptation of an unadaptable comic book. It’s a hell of a list.

