Notebook: Kansas is Technically #26 after New Rankings

The Rock Chalkboard

Podcast: Breaking down Kansas football's win over Duke

Kansas football is 4-0 for the first time since 2009. KU kept its 2022 record clean on Saturday with a, 35-27, win over Duke. The Jayhawks led wire to wire on their way to a win in front of a sold-out David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. On this episode of the podcast, Kevin Flaherty joins the show to discuss the game and take a big picture look at KU.

KU's potent rushing attack opening other aspects of the offense

KU football’s aggressive rushing attack contributed to the Jayhawks’ 35-27 win over Duke Saturday. Seven different Jayhawks carried the ball for Kansas, combining for over 200 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. It was another strong performance from KU on the ground this season, which has been a theme through four games as the Jayhawks start the season 4-0.

College football betting lines: Week 5 odds released

The Week 5 lineup features five head-to-head matchups between top-25 teams in the Associated Press Poll, including a pair of top-15 showdowns between unbeaten teams as the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack, while the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hit the road to face the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. The other ranked matchups include No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State.

Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s physical approach shows vs. Duke, is impacting the rest of KU's offense

In the second quarter of KU’s 35-27 win over Duke, the Jayhawks were looking to respond on offense after their previous drive ended early due to a lost fumble. It was a tie game and the KU defense had just forced Duke into a punt. On the second play from scrimmage, Hishaw lined up to Daniels’ left. When the ball was snapped, Duke sent pressure in the form of a linebacker and safety, both of whom were on Hishaw’s side of the field.

Kansas football receives more votes in weekly polls, on the verge of being ranked

The KU football program is just on the cusp of being a ranked team. Following its 35-27 win over Duke, the Jayhawks received more votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. In the AP Top 25, KU’s 125 votes received was the most of any team not ranked in the official poll, theoretically making KU the nation’s No. 26-ranked team in the poll. The Coaches Poll had KU ranked slightly lower. KU only trailed Cincinnati (63) in terms of total votes received with 59. That would theoretically put KU at No. 27 in the Coaches Poll.

Eraser Dust

Hurricane Ian forms in Caribbean, prompting Hurricane Watch for Florida's Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay

Ian strengthened into a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea on Monday morning, and the FOX Forecast Center expects the storm to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Monday night as it approaches western Cuba. A Hurricane Watch has been issued along Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of the expected wind, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Ian later this week.

Russia: Children among dead after attacker opens fire at school | CNN

The shooter, who was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi insignia and a helmet, died by suicide following the attack, according to TASS. Authorities are still working to identify the man they believe was responsible for the school shooting, as no documents were found on the suspect, the state news agency reported.

Italy election victors aim for rare political stability | Reuters

Meloni plays down her party's post-fascist roots and portrays it as a mainstream group like Britain's Conservatives. She has pledged to back Western policy on Ukraine and not take risks with Italy's fragile finances.

Kalispell Police: Idaho teen in custody following disturbance involving gun shots | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell Police officers responded to the Red Lion Hotel around 7:15 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots. An initial investigation indicated that shots were fired during an incident involving two males, officials said in a press release.

New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy - Flathead Beacon

“Here she falls in love and finds herself inspired to rise to the demands of the community and deliver on affordable housing for the working class,” according to the synopsis. “When aspects of her affordable housing initiative intersect with the personal interests of the financial elite in town, we learn there’s a lot more to living in Whitefish than what’s on the travel brochures.”

Rihanna Super Bowl Announcement Supported by Dr. Dre: 'Can't Wait' - Variety

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky (who has jokes!) on an embarrassing safety

When you think of Dan Orlovsky, you think of him running out of the back of the end zone for a safety when he was with the Detroit Lions. It's a blooper that will live forever.

Virus Modified to Kill Cancer Cells Appears to Have Saved a Patient's Life

Scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust used a drug made from a genetically modified form of herpes simplex — the cold sore virus — to attack tumors in cancer patients' bodies, developing a cutting-edge form of cancer therapy in the process.