KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 26, 2022

Looking Ahead (September 26 through October 2)

Monday:

Men’s Golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Grand Haven, MI Women’s Tennis: W25 Austin, Texas Tennis Center, Austin, TX

Wednesday:

Softball v Ottawa University at Arrocha Park 5:30 Volleyball v Oklahoma, Norman, OK 6:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Cross Country: Gans Creek Classic, Columbia, MO Swimming: Sunflower Showdown, Capital Federal Natatorium, Topeka, KS Softball v Witchita State at Arrocha Park 4:00 Soccer v West Virginia, Morgantown, WV 6:00 ESPNU

Saturday:

Rowing: Head of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK Women’s Tennis: ITA All-American Championship, Cary, NC Volleyball v Baylor, Lawrence, KS 11:00 ESPN+ Football v Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 2:30 ESPN2

Sunday:

Softball v Nebraska, Lincoln, NE 12:00 & 2:30

Looking Back (September 19 through September 25)

Tuesday:

Women’s Golf has a strong finish at Texas A&M “Mo”Morial Invitational

Wednesday:

Softball starts exhibition season with a win over Baker Volleyball loses five-setter to Longhorns

Thursday:

Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA Soccer falls to Oklahoma State 2-0

Friday:

Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA Women’s Tennis at NC State Invitational, #116 Malkia Ngounoue upsets #2, Sara Hamner

Saturday:

Football Mauls Duke Volleyball gets past K-State in 5 sets

Sunday:

Soccer falls to #12 TCU 1-0

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

Keeping it local



Let's go Goal to Goal with Assa Kante!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/DDmUudeD9N — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) September 23, 2022

Coach, be careful!