KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 26, 2022

Looking Ahead (September 26 through October 2)
Monday:
Men’s Golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Grand Haven, MI
Women’s Tennis: W25 Austin, Texas Tennis Center, Austin, TX
Wednesday:
Softball v Ottawa University at Arrocha Park 5:30
Volleyball v Oklahoma, Norman, OK 6:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Cross Country: Gans Creek Classic, Columbia, MO
Swimming: Sunflower Showdown, Capital Federal Natatorium, Topeka, KS
Softball v Witchita State at Arrocha Park 4:00
Soccer v West Virginia, Morgantown, WV 6:00 ESPNU
Saturday:
Rowing: Head of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
Women’s Tennis: ITA All-American Championship, Cary, NC
Volleyball v Baylor, Lawrence, KS 11:00 ESPN+
Football v Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 2:30 ESPN2
Sunday:
Softball v Nebraska, Lincoln, NE 12:00 & 2:30
Looking Back (September 19 through September 25)
Tuesday:
Women’s Golf has a strong finish at Texas A&M “Mo”Morial Invitational
Wednesday:
Softball starts exhibition season with a win over Baker
Volleyball loses five-setter to Longhorns
Thursday:
Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA
Soccer falls to Oklahoma State 2-0
Friday:
Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA
Women’s Tennis at NC State Invitational, #116 Malkia Ngounoue upsets #2, Sara Hamner
Saturday:
Football Mauls Duke
Volleyball gets past K-State in 5 sets
Sunday:
Soccer falls to #12 TCU 1-0
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
Keeping it local— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) September 23, 2022
Let's go Goal to Goal with Assa Kante!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/DDmUudeD9N
Coach, be careful!
— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) September 24, 2022
// @NCAAVolleyball \\ #RockChalk | #KUVB pic.twitter.com/CzH6juNVoW
Loading comments...