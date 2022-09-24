Recap: Kansas is 4-0 After Mauling Duke

For the first time since 2009 the Kansas Jayhawks are 4-0. Today’s 35-27 win over Duke brings a wave of enthusiasm to Lawrence not seen since “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas was #1 on the charts and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was on top of the box office.

Kansas wasted no time marching down the field in front of a sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium. After being unable to convert the 4th and Goal from the 1 yard line, the KU defense stepped up to stop the Blue Devils on their first defensive series. From there, it was all Jalon Daniels, who ended the day with 324 yards and 4 touchdowns. Daniels, who is beginning to receive legitimate Heisman hype, also rushed for 1 touchdown.

The play of the game came in the second quarter when Daniel Hishaw ran 73 yards for the touchdown. I mean, look at this play:

The play of the week.

The play of the year.

The play of all eternity.



DANIEL HISHAW pic.twitter.com/T5ZmLQeVlV — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 24, 2022

If you missed it, I’m sure you can catch it tomorrow on the Sportscenter Top Ten.

The top 25 rankings come out tomorrow and I expect to see a number next to KU’s name. I absolutely did not expect to write that sentence when the season started. Lance Leipold is making a statement in Lawrence. KU Football is back.