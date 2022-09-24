Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Football Duke vs Kansas: Open Game Thread RCJH By fizzle406 Sep 24, 2022, 10:00am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Duke vs Kansas: Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports This is it guys. Biggest game in recent memory for the Kansas Jayhawks Click here for an in depth preview of the Duke Blue Devils Click here for how to watch the game It’s almost gametime so RCJH More From Rock Chalk Talk How to Watch: Duke Blue Devils at Kansas Jayhawks Kansas Jayhawk 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Schedule Preview: Duke at Kansas The Daily Mauling: 9.23.2022 Big 12 Football Picks Week 4 - 9.22.2022 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, 9.22.2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...