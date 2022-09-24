 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Duke Blue Devils at Kansas Jayhawks

The Blue Devils come to a sold out Memorial Stadium

By fizzle406
NCAA Football: North Carolina A&amp;T at Duke Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas looks to continue their strong start against the Duke Blue Devils in front of the first sell out crowd since 2009 in Memorial Stadium. Here are the details:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (3-0, 1-0 1st Big 12)

Duke Blue Devils (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

Line: -7 Kansas

Weather: 67 degrees, Mostly Sunny

How to Watch

Saturday, September 24th 11 AM CST

Lawrence KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Duke is the 4th largest private employer in North Carolina with more than 43,000 employees
  • Famous Duke alum include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Richard Nixon, and former president of Chile Ricardo Lagos
  • The tallest building in Durham, North Carolina is the University Tower which is 356 ft tall
  • According to the 2020 census the population of Durham was 283,506 people

