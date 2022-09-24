How to Watch: Duke Blue Devils at Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas looks to continue their strong start against the Duke Blue Devils in front of the first sell out crowd since 2009 in Memorial Stadium. Here are the details:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (3-0, 1-0 1st Big 12)
Duke Blue Devils (3-0, 0-0 ACC)
Line: -7 Kansas
Weather: 67 degrees, Mostly Sunny
How to Watch
Saturday, September 24th 11 AM CST
Lawrence KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: FS1
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Duke is the 4th largest private employer in North Carolina with more than 43,000 employees
- Famous Duke alum include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Richard Nixon, and former president of Chile Ricardo Lagos
- The tallest building in Durham, North Carolina is the University Tower which is 356 ft tall
- According to the 2020 census the population of Durham was 283,506 people
