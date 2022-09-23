Kansas Jayhawk 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Schedule

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks’ 2022-2023 schedule has been released. The first notable game of the season sees the Jayhawks take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. KU will later travel to the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

Other notable non-conference games include the Jayhawks first game in Columbia since 2012 to face the Missouri Tigers. The Indiana Hoosiers will also be making a visit to Allen Fieldhouse.

Game times and channels will be covered at a later date.