Notebook: Kansas vs Duke is Sold Out

The Rock Chalkboard

Sell-out crowd has KU coaches and players eager for Saturday’s Duke matchup

Although KU football’s last sellout was only a few years ago in 2019, it didn’t really feel like one. In the Sunflower Showdown against K-State three seasons ago, purple was prevalent in the stands instead of a sea of crimson and blue. But heading into Saturday’s matchup against Duke, Jayhawks fans are primed to fill David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

College football predictions: ESPN FPI predicts every Week 4 game

The first three weeks of the 2022 college football season are officially in the books, and there is another loaded slate of games on tap for the upcoming weekend as conference play starts to heat up around the country. With that in mind, it's time to examine how every Week 4 matchup expects to play out according to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), a predictive computer model that makes projections for every game.

Kansas vs. Duke football: Lance Leipold says it's 'an exciting time to be a Jayhawk' amid sold out game

“Yeah, I think it's great,” Leipold said of the lead up to the game against the Blue Devils. “It's been outstanding. It's an exciting time. We have a 3-0 Duke team coming in this weekend and it’s an exciting time to be a Jayhawk.”

College football Week 4 predictions: Top storylines, players to watch and more

Do not sleep on Week 4 of the college football season. Just because it does not have as many ranked matchups, or intriguing non-conference tilts, as the first quarter of the year, does not mean it lacks in intrigue.

Kansas football aiming to remain consistent amid 3-0 start, increased attention

Lance Leipold knows how to handle success, both publicly and within his football program. Back when Leipold was the head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater, he led the Warhawks to six Division III titles between 2007 and 2014. And over the 2009 and 2011 seasons, Leipold’s team did not lose a single game, amassing a 45-0 record over the three years. As a result of his previous success as past stops, Leipold and his coaches are no strangers to 3-0 starts.

Eraser Dust

Plover tax preparer gets 8 months prison for filing fraudulent business deductions

Investigators said Canfield owned and operated Advanced Accounting Concepts, Inc., a business located in Plover. Between 2013 and 2018, Canfield prepared and electronically submitted tax returns to the IRS on behalf of clients with both exaggerated, and in some instances, fabricated business expenses resulting in unjustified deductions for the business use of the clients’ homes. This false information fraudulently reduced the amount of taxes his clients owed. Despite being told by clients that they primarily used their homes as their personal residence, Canfield often attributed 100% of their home for business, then took ordinary home expenses as deductible business expenses.

Mar-a-Lago special master orders Trump team to back up any claims of FBI 'planting' evidence | CNN Politics

Judge Raymond Dearie, the court-appointed special master, said in a filing Thursday that Trump’s team needs to submit a sworn declaration saying if they believe the Justice Department included any items on their “inventory” of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago that were not actually seized during the search.

Powerful Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda as it approaches Canada : NPR

Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.

Stephen Breyer warns justices that some opinions could 'bite you in the back' in exclusive interview with CNN's Chris Wallace | CNN Politics

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” which debuted Friday on HBOMax and airs Sunday night on CNN, Breyer also bemoaned his position in the court’s minority liberal bloc during his final year on the bench, addressed the court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and spoke about the ongoing controversy regarding Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas.

America's Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain Is the Most Underrated

QSR Magazine reports that Jersey Mike’s is the number-one fastest growing chain in America: From 2020 to 2021, 246 stores were added across the country, bringing the total number of locations to 2,100, and the chain brought in more than $2.2 billion in sales, a huge jump up from the $1.5 billion in 2020 sales. Jersey Mike’s star is on the rise, and while it still has a way to go before catching up with Subway’s 37,000 locations, its exponential growth proves how far it has come from its humble beginnings to earn a spot among the country’s top sandwich brands. (ed note - Kalispell is getting one of these!)

Alan Eugene Miller: Alabama halts execution at last minute of inmate who disputed method after determining it could not be completed by midnight deadline, officials say | CNN

Alan Eugene Miller was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection after a US Supreme Court ruling earlier Thursday vacated a lower court injunction in a long-running dispute over whether Miller would die by that method or nitrogen hypoxia, an untested and unproven method Alabama officials had said they were not ready to use.

Alarm as Koch bankrolls dozens of election denier candidates | US elections 2020 | The Guardian

Fossil fuel giant Koch Industries has poured over $1m into backing – directly and indirectly – dozens of House and Senate candidates who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s win on 6 January 2021.

Best Season-ending Hikes in the Flathead - Flathead Beacon

Fall in the Flathead is a season of transition. If you’re looking for an opportunity to enjoy this year’s color change, consider embarking on one of these local hikes before the snow flies.

Dow futures tumble 400 points, stocks head for big losing week on fear the Fed is overdoing it

Stock futures were lower on Friday to close out another losing week as investors fear the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking campaign to fight inflation will lead to an economic downturn.

Neptune's Elusive Rings Captured by James Webb Telescope - IGN

Neptune, the eighth and most distant planet from the Sun, is something of an oddball, even by the weird and wonderful standards of our solar system. The ice giant owes its spectacular blue hue to the presence of methane in its crushing atmosphere, where it is thought to be so hot and dense that it quite literally rains diamonds.