Notebook: Kansas Finished Boot Camp

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker to No. 1 Texas for second consecutive season

It was a night of déjà vu and lost opportunities for the Kansas volleyball team, which lost to No. 1 Texas in five sets at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Big changes happening at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium even as full-scale renovation remains in the distance

While a full-scale renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium remains months or even years away and is still in the planning stages, big changes are happening to the venue anyway.

For one, Kansas fans are starting to fill it up.

Kansas basketball team closing in on the end of boot camp 2022

“It’s actually gone really well,” Wilson told the Journal-World. “This is my fourth one now, so I’m pretty good on everything we do and it’s been pretty easy. When I was a freshman, I definitely was (less comfortable).”

Eraser Dust

U.S. appeals court says Trump criminal probe can resume classified records review

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised.

Donald Trump lawsuit: How AOC inadvertently sparked the New York attorney general's Trump lawsuit

On Wednesday, when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her $250m civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, she specifically cited former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony in 2019 where he revealed that the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets.

Liam Gallagher adds fuel to supergroup rumours with John Squire

The former Oasis singer in June teased the idea of the pair collaborating when he’d brought out the former The Stone Roses guitarist for his pair of Knebworth shows to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“Super group incoming LG JS,” read one of Gallagher’s tweets at the time.

Sources - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action for relationship with member of franchise's staff

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that is expected to include a significant suspension for his role in a consensual intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night.

Early Puberty in Girls Surged in The Pandemic, And We May Finally Know Why

Rather the time spent during lockdowns scrolling through smart devices for hours on end could be to blame.

Researchers from Gazi University and Ankara City Hospital in Turkey exposed 18 immature female rats to a spectrum of light predominantly emitted by our LED screens for relatively short or long periods each day, finding those bathed in the blue-tinged light for longer bouts showed the hallmarks of maturity sooner than the rest.

House passes bill to prevent efforts to subvert presidential election results

The Presidential Election Reform Act, written by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), explicitly cites the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as a reason to amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Coors Light beer drenches Florida highway after semi-trailer crash

A semi-trailer driving through Florida crashed early Wednesday morning – closing down the highway and saturating it with Coors Light beer.

Authorities closed down a southbound portion of Interstate-75 to tend to the beer-drenched road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 6 a.m. in Hernando County, roughly 30 miles north of Tampa.

Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser

The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish.

Housing organizations say proposed Kalispell program should provide greater assistance

A proposal being considered by City Council would make tax increment financing (TIF) funds available to projects with workforce housing for those in the 80% to 120% or area median income or AMI range. In Flathead County, the estimated area median income for a four-person household is $80,300.

Judge declares Montana’s transgender athlete bill “unconstitutional”

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law.