Big 12 Football Picks Week 4 - 9.22.2022

Last Week: 7-2

Overall: 18-10-1

West Virginia @ Virginia Tech (-1.5) Thurs. 6:30 ESPN 35-24

How is Virginia Tech favored in this game? West Virginia has lost two close games to ranked Pitt and “lowly” Kansas, but come on what has Virginia Tech done to earn enough respect to be favored? They lost to Old Dominion. They beat Boston College and Wofford. Give me the road dog.

Baylor @ Iowa St.(-3) Sat. 11:00 ESPN2 Baylor 31-28

This is the game I am least certain about, but I still believe in Baylor. This is also a game that may swing coaching searches of other power 5 schools. Baylor has played the better schedule, but they lost the biggest game. Despite this, I still think Baylor is the better team. Give me a second road dog.

TCU @ SMU (-2) Sat. 11:00 ESPNU SMU 27-24

TCU is coming off a week 3 bye to take on cross metroplex rival SMU. In the only “real” game they played, TCU beat Colorado, but the Buffs are probably the worst power 5 team this season and the Horned Frogs were unable to treat them like that, even though others have. I think the home team wins the game and covers.

Duke @ Kansas (-7.5) Sat. 11:00 FS1 KU 51-36

I have picked KU each week to win outright, why stop now? The three teams KU has played so far have not been able to stop KU’s offense consistently. Per Bill Connelly’s SP+, the Jayhawks have punched above their weight class two weeks in a row on the road. West Virginia (58) and Houston (56) both rank better than KU (81). The Jayhawks now face Duke (90) rated below them at home. With the Jayhawk’s hot start, Memorial Stadium will be close to a sellout for a non-Kansas State game for the first time since the high times of Charlie Weis’ debut against South Dakota State in 2011 when 46,601 faithful fans were announced as being in attendance. The Jayhawks should have a true home-field advantage in over a decade. I will continue to ride the Jayhawk tidal wave. Give me the home team and Duke can have the points.

Texas (-6.5) @ Texas Tech Sat. 2:30 ESPN Texas 32-24

With a warm-up week under his belt, Hudson Card should be better this week if he is called upon again this week. Texas has played a challenging schedule and faired well. Despite Texas Tech’s nice start under new coach Jerry McGuire, I do not believe they are ready to take down Texas or even cover this week. Give me another road team.

K-State (-13) @ Oklahoma Sat 7:00 FOX OU 42-24

Obviously, I was overconfident in K-State last week. Adrain Martinez showed his stripes again. Never trust him in a close game. K-State and Martinez may play better this week, but that is because this will not be a close game. Give me the home team.

