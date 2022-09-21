Notebook: Leipold Responds to Nebraska Rumors

The Rock Chalkboard

Why Kansas football is winning (and fun to watch)

When Kansas hosts Duke at 11 a.m. on FS1, plenty of people will make the odd basketball school jokes. But for those who truly enjoy football, the matchup between two undefeated teams could be must-see-TV.

Kansas' Lance Leipold says Nebraska interest is 'flattering' but focused on building 'consistent winner'

"Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at," Leipold said in an interview with Ryan Leaf when asked how he handles the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness with his name swirling as a potential candidate for other programs. "My wife, Kelly and I, we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It's flattering. Like you said, it's early, it's early in the season. But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul."

Notebook: Lance Leipold talks national attention on KU, Duke and more

For the last few years, KU football has barely been mentioned on the Saturday-morning college football pregame shows or national sports talk shows, period. And when the Jayhawks were brought up in recent years, it wasn’t in a positive light and a joke or two would be told at the expense of the program. Since Lance Leipold took over, and particularly over the last seven days, KU has re-appeared on those shows in a positive light.

WATCH: Lance Leipold's weekly KU football press conference

Kansas football and Duke are set to square off in Lawrence on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated teams. KU opened the season with consecutive wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Duke opened the season with wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T. The betting spread opened with KU has more than a one-touchdown favorite but the line has dropped slightly since Sunday. On Sunday, KU also received votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

Big 12 football power rankings 2022: Baylor bumps Kansas State out of top three entering Week 4

Entering the 2022 Big 12 football season, the thought line was that the conference might be as open as it has ever been. So far, that has held up, with each of the top teams playing stretches of imperfect football — including Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — while the bottom of the league looks as strong as it ever has been. Baylor, Texas and even Kansas anchor a strong second tier of the Big 12 entering Week 4.

