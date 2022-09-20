Notebook: KU Basketball Gives Back

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts | KUsports.com Mobile

In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week | KUsports.com Mobile

Tossed into the Heisman Trophy conversation after two strong weeks to open the season, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels merely added to his case in Week 3 with another solid outing in a win over Houston that earned the KU QB Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Kansas-Iowa State football clash to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on ESPN networks | KUsports.com Mobile

KU’s 48-30 win over Houston was on ESPNU and this week’s home game against Duke — 11 a.m. kickoff of DBKMS — will be televised by FS1.

Eraser Dust

Martha's Vineyard: Texas sheriff announces investigation into migrant flights - CNN

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, told reporters at a Monday news conference that his understanding was that on Wednesday a Venezuelan migrant was paid a "bird dog fee" to recruit 50 migrants from a resource center in San Antonio.

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 3 storm after hammering Puerto Rico

In Puerto Rico, the first major hurricane of the season has already caused widespread devastation, with at least one death reported after it dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the island and knocked out the U.S. territory’s electricity supply.

Fauci says ‘we are not where we need to be’ after Biden declares ‘pandemic is over’ | The Hill

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. is not where it needs to be regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the day after an interview with President Biden was broadcast in which Biden said that the “pandemic is over.”

Chris Redd Is Latest Cast Member to Leave ‘S.N.L.’ - The New York Times

Redd, who contributed impersonations of Kanye West and Mayor Eric Adams, is leaving “Saturday Night Live,” where four new featured players are joining the show.

Adnan Syed case update: Serial podcast’s subject walks out of court to cheers as sentence is vacated | The Independent

Adnan Syed, the subject of the hit podcast series Serial, walked out of court to cheers after a Maryland judge overturned his murder conviction and ordered his release after over 23 years behind bars.

Flathead Valley Singletrack Expansions Greeted with Enthusiasm - Flathead Beacon

On the evening of Sept. 14, several dozen recreationists converged on an undeveloped parking lot north of Columbia Falls. Cyclists, hikers and runners were on hand to explore a new three-mile section of trail recently completed by Gateway to Glacier Trails.

Kalispell schools nearing capacity — District to start long-range facility planning | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell Public Schools will begin extensive long-range facility planning as more of the district’s schools near capacity levels.

‘Out of control’: rise in STDs, including 26% syphilis spike, sparks US alarm | Sexual health | The Guardian

Infections rates for some STDs, including gonorrhea and syphilis, have been rising for years. Last year the rate of syphilis cases reached its highest since 1991 and the total number of cases hit its highest since 1948. HIV cases are also on the rise, up 16% last year.